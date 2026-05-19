Two-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Jharkhand Rescued In MP's Singrauli

MENAFN - IANS) Singrauli, May 19 (IANS) The Police in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli on Tuesday claimed that they have rescued a two-year-old girl who was abducted from the Baidhan Bus Stand and brought her back safely from Jharkhand within 36 hours of the complaint.

The incident occurred on May 16.

The girl's father lodged a complaint at the Baidhan Police Station, saying that he was sleeping with his daughter at the bus stand.

"When the girl's father woke up late at night, her daughter was reportedly missing," according to the police.

After searching the area and failing to find his daughter, the girl's father suspected she had been taken away by an unidentified person.

Police registered a case and started an investigation immediately into the matter.

An Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of Singrauli Superintendent of Police (SP), Shiayaz K.M., with 10 teams comprising around 150 police personnel which were deployed under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Roshni Patel.

"Given the gravity of the matter, an SIT was constituted and ten teams were deployed to trace the missing girl," SP Shiayaz K.M said in a press conference on Tuesday.

He also added that the police sent alerts to police stations in the district, other districts, and neighboring states.

Search operations were carried out at railway stations, bus stands, hospitals, dams, riverbanks, and other areas in Baidhan, Vindhyanagar, Morwa, Bargawan, and Mada.

The police checked footage from about 200 CCTV cameras.

Posters with the girl's photo were put up in public places, auto-rickshaws, and buses.

The information was also shared on social media and in newspapers.

During technical analysis of the CCTV footage, police found a man travelling with the girl from Baidhan to Bilauji and toward Majan Mor.

After questioning bus and auto-rickshaw drivers, police identified the suspect as a resident of Masiato village in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

"Immediately upon receiving this intelligence, special police teams were dispatched to Jharkhand. The accused was apprehended and the girl was safely rescued," SP Shiayaz K.M. said.

The accused was caught at his home.

The girl was rescued safely and handed over to her family.