Coface SA: Combined Shareholders' General Meeting Of May 19, 2026 Approved All The Proposed Resolutions

Paris, May 19, 2026 – 5.45 p.m.

The Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of COFACE SA was held on May 19, 2026 at the Company's headquarters in Bois-Colombes, and it was chaired by Mr Bernardo Sanchez Incera, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All the proposed resolutions were adopted by COFACE SA's shareholders, including the payment of a dividend of €1.25 per share for the 2025 financial year. The ex-dividend date is set for May 26, 2026, with payment date on May 28, 2026.

All documents related to this General Meeting are available on COFACE SA institutional website ( ) and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly".

The resolution voting results are online at:

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – ...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – ...

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

(subject to change)

H1-2026 results: 30 July 2026, after market close

9M-2026 results: 2 November 2026, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as all COFACE SA's regulated information, can be found on the Group's website:

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="2025 Universal Registration Document">2025 Universal Registration Document

(see part 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”).