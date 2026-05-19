Qatar Leadership Center To Celebrate Graduation Of Qiyadat 2026 Sunday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Leadership Center (QLC) is set to hold the graduation ceremony of its thirteenth cohort, "Qiyadat 2026," next Sunday, May 24, under the patronage of HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Qatar Leadership Center.

In a statement on Tuesday, QLC said the ceremony marks another milestone in the Center's ongoing mission to develop national leadership capabilities.

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The new cohort includes a total of 166 graduates, representing distinguished national talents from various sectors across the State of Qatar.

The graduating class comprises 122 participants from the Center's National Leadership Programs, in addition to 44 graduates from the Executive Master's in Leadership Program, delivered in collaboration with Georgetown University and Qatar University.

The programs reflect the Center's commitment to preparing highly qualified national leaders capable of meeting the evolving demands of national development.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers, senior officials, leaders from public and private sector institutions, and graduates' families, in a national occasion that underscores the importance of investing in human capital.

The event will also feature an official address by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, highlighting the Center's role in shaping future leaders and enhancing their leadership capabilities.

Established in 2008, Qatar Leadership Center is one of the nation's leading institutions dedicated to leadership development and executive education.

The Center develops national talent through advanced educational and training programs delivered in partnership with leading national and international universities and institutions.

Since its establishment, the Center has graduated hundreds of national leaders and professionals across various government and private sector entities, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030.

