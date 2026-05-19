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Mumbai: Western Railway Begins Major Anti-Encroachment Drive In Bandra East #Shorts


2026-05-19 11:45:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Western Railway carried out a large anti-encroachment drive in Garib Nagar, Bandra East, with support from civic authorities, police officials, and railway security agencies. Heavy deployment was seen on the spot as officials removed unauthorised structures while maintaining law and order during the operation.

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AsiaNet News

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