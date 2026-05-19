War Update: 63 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, 63 combat engagements have taken place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian occupying troops. The enemy is applying the greatest pressure in the Pokrovsk direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Tuesday, May 19, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces positions 63 times," the statement says.

According to the General Staff, artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Shalyhyne, Ryzhivka, and Bezsalivka in the Sumy region, as well as Semenivka in the Chernihiv region, came under fire. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Chernatske and Zernove in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out 56 attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions, one of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near the settlements of Hraniv, Lyman, Radkivka, Vilcha, and Starytsia.

Today, the Russians did not conduct active operations in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, and Orikhiv directions.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders stopped six attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Drobysheve, Ozerne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the invaders twice attempted to move forward near the settlements of Riznykivka and Kryva Luka. One engagement is still ongoing.

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In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Dovha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day the occupiers have attempted 26 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske, as well as toward the settlements of Vilne and Hruzke. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrohrad direction, the enemy launched one offensive near the settlement of Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled ten enemy attacks near the settlements of Rivnopillia, Radisne, Rybne, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces stopped the enemy, which was attempting to advance toward Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces managed in some locations to penetrate 3 km deep into Russian defensive lines near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk direction.