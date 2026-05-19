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Punjab & Sind Bank Charts Roadmap Towards Rs.3 Trillion Business Milestone

Punjab & Sind Bank Charts Roadmap Towards Rs.3 Trillion Business Milestone


2026-05-19 11:44:28
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi 19th May: Punjab & Sind Bank organized a strategic Business meet under the theme "Target 3.0 – Journey to a 3 Trillion Business", highlighting the Bank's growth vision and roadmap towards achieving a Rs.3 trillion business milestone.

Punjab & Sind Bank's MD & CEO, Sh. Swarup Kumar Saha reiterated the Bank's commitment towards sustainable growth and customer trust in achieving the next phase of growth. Congratulating the staff for their dedicated efforts, to achieve its highest-ever net profit of Rs.1322 crore and total business of Rs.2.63 lakh crore during FY 2025–26.

The leadership engagement focused on accelerating business growth, strengthening customer-centric banking, and driving operational excellence across the Bank's network. Senior officials and leadership teams deliberated on strategies to enhance advances, deepen MSME outreach, Financial Inclusion,expand retail banking, and leverage digital innovation to strengthen the Bank's market presence.

The strategic meet reflects Punjab & Sind Bank's long-term vision to further strengthen its position in the Indian banking sector while progressing towards its ambitious business growth targets.

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