Invoicenow Biz F.Z.C. Earns UAE Ministry Of Finance Einvoicing Service Provider Pre-Approval

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 18, 2026 11:52 am - Ajman Free Zone-based company joins the Ministry's official roster of pre-approved eInvoicing service providers, advancing toward final accreditation under the UAE's national eInvoicing programme

Ajman, UAE - 4 May 2026 - InvoiceNow Biz F.Z.C., a UAE-based eInvoicing service provider headquartered in Ajman Free Zone, has been added to the UAE Ministry of Finance's official list of Pre-Approved eInvoicing Service Providers, effective 4 May 2026. The company is formally recognised under Article 15 of Ministerial Decision No. 64 of 2025, which sets out the eligibility criteria and accreditation procedure for Service Providers under the UAE's Electronic Invoicing System.

The UAE's eInvoicing programme is a central pillar of the country's digital transformation agenda, designed to modernise B2B transactions, strengthen VAT compliance, and bring greater transparency to the financial ecosystem. Built on the Peppol 5-corner model and aligned with international interoperability standards, the framework is being implemented in stages - beginning with pre-approval of qualifying providers and culminating in Final Accreditation under Article 16 of the Ministerial Decision.

Pre-approval is the first formal stage of the Ministry's accreditation pathway. It enables InvoiceNow Biz F.Z.C. to engage with prospective clients as a Ministry-recognised provider while completing the technical certification required for final accreditation, which the company is actively progressing.

The company is led by founders with direct Peppol experience from European markets, where its CEO Manjeet Yadav previously served as Product Manager for Peppol-based eInvoicing solutions across the BeNeFra region (Belgium, Netherlands, France) between 2016 and 2021. InvoiceNow Biz F.Z.C. is affiliated with Suma Technology Services LLP, an ISO 27001:2022-certified eInvoicing and Peppol services organisation, giving UAE clients access to delivery capability grounded in multi-market regulatory experience.

"Being added to the Ministry's pre-approved list reflects the work our team has put into meeting the UAE's technical and regulatory standards," said Manjeet Yadav, Founder and CEO of InvoiceNow Biz F.Z.C. "Our focus now is on completing certification toward final accreditation, while supporting UAE businesses preparing for the mandatory eInvoicing rollout - backed by the Peppol expertise we have built across European markets since 2012."

With its listing now live on the Ministry of Finance's official portal, InvoiceNow Biz F.Z.C. is engaging with UAE businesses preparing for the country's mandatory eInvoicing transition.

About InvoiceNow Biz F.Z.C.

InvoiceNow Biz F.Z.C. is a UAE-based eInvoicing service provider headquartered in Ajman Free Zone, focused on Peppol-enabled eInvoicing infrastructure and compliance for the UAE market. The company is affiliated with Suma Technology Services LLP, an ISO 27001:2022-certified (Certificate #24112201) eInvoicing and Peppol services organisation with operations across India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Europe.

Media enquiries: Manjeet Yadav, Communications InvoiceNow Biz... +971-554478262