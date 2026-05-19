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Abderrahman Hassi

Abderrahman Hassi


2026-05-19 11:38:37
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Al Akhawayn University
Profile Articles

Abderrahman Hassi holds a Ph.D. in industrial relations from the University of Laval, Canada. He is an Associate Professor of Management at Al Akhawayn University, Morocco. He previously taught at several higher education institutions in Canada. He has also served as a visiting professor of Management in Germany, Senegal and Spain.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Management, Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO)
Education
  • 2015 Laval University, Ph.D.

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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