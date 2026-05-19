Abderrahman Hassi holds a Ph.D. in industrial relations from the University of Laval, Canada. He is an Associate Professor of Management at Al Akhawayn University, Morocco. He previously taught at several higher education institutions in Canada. He has also served as a visiting professor of Management in Germany, Senegal and Spain.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.