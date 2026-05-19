MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Opens the Market

May 19, 2026 10:50 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman and Aydin Kilic, President and Chief Executive Officer of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. ("HIVE" or the "Company") (TSX: HIVE) and members of the executive team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.



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Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was among the first publicly listed companies to prioritize mining digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-I and Tier-III data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by hashrate services and GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange