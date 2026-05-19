'People No Longer Accept Corporate Robots': Why Crisis Comms Is Becoming A Battle Of Vibes, Values And Trust

MENAFN - PRovoke) LONDON - In an era of geopolitical volatility, AI-fuelled misinformation, collapsing trust in institutions and permanent online outrage, communicators are increasingly being asked to navigate not just facts, but feelings.That was the central theme of a candid roundtable hosted by Bully Pulpit International (BPI) and PRovoke Media in London last week, bringing together senior communications and public affairs leaders from sectors including technology, energy, finance, consulting and construction to discuss how crisis management is changing in what one participant described as a“vibe economy”.The conversation was prompted by the publication of 'Faster. Messier. Tougher. Crisis Communications Strategies in an Era of Populism, AI, and Distrust', a new book by BPI partner Bradley Akubuiro, and chaired by BPI UK market lead and MD of global insights Matt Carter, with contributions from PRovoke Media CEO Paul Holmes and BPI senior advisor Guto Harri.

The old crisis playbook no longer works. Legalistic, slow-moving responses are failing in an environment where audiences expect speed, transparency and humanity. 'Vibes' increasingly shape reputation. Companies are now judged as much on tone, authenticity and emotional credibility as on the facts themselves. CCOs are becoming organisational 'sensemakers'. Communications leaders are helping CEOs and boards interpret geopolitical risk, stakeholder sentiment and cultural change in real time. Values still matter under pressure. Participants agreed companies cannot simply follow the mood of the moment; trust depends on consistency and follow-through. Data is strengthening the influence of communications. Better analytics and AI tools are helping communicators connect reputation work more directly to business outcomes.

Holmes opened the discussion by reflecting on the extraordinary pressures facing communications leaders.“The pace of change in this business has never been what it is today, and it will never be this calm again,” he said.“The last 18 months to two years have been staggering in terms of the impact of geopolitics, global conflict, tariffs, political polarisation, the backlash against ESG and DEI, declining trust in legacy media, disinformation on an industrial scale and the rise of AI.”



Against that backdrop, he argued, the role of the chief communications officer has become simultaneously more strategic and more difficult:“The expectation that we can see round corners is there, but we can't. We're being asked to do way more with fewer resources, smaller budgets and smaller teams. It can be a lonely job. There's a huge difference between being really great at the craft of communications and being the business advisor your CEO expects you to be.”



Harri, drawing on his own experience in politics and media, said communicators were now operating in a state of permanent instability.“The new normal is permacrisis,” he said.“There is always a new crisis.”



Akubuiro said the original inspiration for his book came from students asking how companies should respond to deepfakes and AI-generated crises, but those once-theoretical questions have quickly become reality.



“Years ago these situations were abstract, but increasingly they're real,” he said.“Even the most senior communications people are asking the same questions that people just getting started in the industry are asking. Companies are being pulled into issues and conversations that are increasingly less of their own creation, but the way they respond still affects their reputation.”



Crucially, he argued, organisations are no longer being judged solely on factual accuracy or legal positioning.“People are looking for fortitude and conviction,” Akubuiro said.“They can't accept hypocrisy.”



That shift led to one of the most recurring themes of the discussion: whether“vibes” now matter more than facts.



Harri suggested that in highly charged situations, perception and emotional tone often become inseparable from the underlying reality.“People are very unforgiving if you get it wrong,” he said.“You have to go on gut feeling and the vibe you project, not just the facts you put out there.”



Akubuiro agreed that expectations of corporate behaviour had changed dramatically. Reflecting on major corporate crises he had worked through, he said many companies were still relying on outdated legalistic playbooks that no longer resonate with stakeholders.



“What we're seeing today is that people no longer accept the vibe of a corporate robot,” he said.“They expect accountability, transparency and humanity. People need to see, in an era of rapidly declining trust in organisations, someone looking them in the eye and saying what's really going on.”



That dynamic has also intensified tensions between communications and legal teams. Harri argued communicators increasingly need the confidence to challenge senior leadership and legal counsel when reputational considerations demand a faster or more human response.



“We've all been in situations where there's a clash between communications and legal,” he said.“If the lawyer is more senior, they'll often win the argument. But communicators still need to be assertive.”



Akubuiro recalled receiving early career advice to“not let lawyers push you around”, arguing that legal teams naturally focus on liability, while communicators bring a broader perspective on reputation, trust and stakeholder reaction.



Holmes noted that legal counsel has historically carried more influence because of perceived business credibility and professional qualifications. But Akubuiro suggested the balance is beginning to shift as reputational fallout increasingly creates material financial consequences.



He cited examples of misinformation and online campaigns causing significant business damage regardless of legal merit.“The pace and level of polarisation, virality and triggers means issues can impact not only reputation but the bottom line,” he said.



Another major theme was the collapse of nuance in public discourse. One participant from the energy sector described trying to manage employee anxiety, government scrutiny, activist pressure and customer expectations simultaneously during recent geopolitical instability.“Every stakeholder has a different vibe,” she said.



Holmes asked whether nuanced communication had become almost impossible in such a polarised environment. The executive responded that communicators could not abandon facts simply because audiences were emotional.“The difficult role of communications is to advise senior leaders not to panic, to fact-check and do the job well,” she said.“The vibe shifts ebb and flow.”



Several participants argued that research and intelligence are becoming more important precisely because leadership teams can struggle to understand or even recognise shifting stakeholder sentiment.



“Engineers don't really deal with vibes,” one executive observed.“Research can help identify what the vibe is and explain it to a sceptical internal audience.”



Another participant argued that geopolitical fragmentation has elevated the strategic importance of communications functions.“The perspective or vibe you're creating is now more important from a business and strategy perspective. We put every decision through the lens of how stakeholders in different jurisdictions will see it.”



At the same time, there was broad agreement that“vibes” should not come at the expense of principles or values.



Akubuiro pointed to brands that had faced backlash after appearing to retreat from previously stated positions under political pressure.“Figure out where you stand, and then actually stand there,” he said.“The public will push us, but they also want receipts.”



Others stressed that tone and cultural awareness matter just as much as conviction. One participant from a global tech firm said companies need to understand“the vibe of what you're stepping into” across different markets and cultures, while another warned against allowing“vibes” to fundamentally reshape corporate principles.



Harri argued authenticity was ultimately the defining factor.“It lands better if you get things wrong based on what you genuinely believe, rather than saying things you never believed in in the first place.”



The discussion also explored how the role of the CCO is evolving beyond messaging into broader organisational“sensemaking”.



Holmes argued that communications leaders are increasingly expected not just to explain the company to stakeholders, but also to explain the outside world to the C-suite.“It's partly because communications people completely missed some of the backlash against DEI until it was too late,” he said.“Companies were all in, and then discovered it was incredibly expensive to stay all in.”



Executives around the table described becoming far more commercially focused as political, regulatory and reputational issues increasingly affect core business performance.



“We've been forced to become more business-minded,” one financial services comms leader said.“Everything we're talking about internally, we have to tie a dollar amount to.”



Others emphasised that communicators are now involved much earlier in strategic decision-making, particularly where regulation, reputation and stakeholder trust intersect. One participant from the construction sector said communications teams needed to be present“from the outset” of difficult discussions around safety, regulation and investor pressure.“If that relationship with the CEO isn't there, you can't be effective,” she said.



Trust between the CEO and CCO emerged as another defining issue. Harri argued that the relationship only works if leaders believe their communications chief is completely loyal.“If the CEO suspects you're going behind their back to the board, trust is gone,” he said.



But Holmes countered that reputation is now firmly a board-level concern, meaning communicators increasingly need to navigate both relationships simultaneously.



Despite the intensity of the discussion, the conversation ended on a cautiously optimistic note. Several participants argued that communications functions are more influential than ever because organisations increasingly recognise that reputation, stakeholder trust and geopolitical awareness are now business-critical capabilities rather than support functions.



“We're involved in everything now,” one participant said.“We're frequently told, 'we need a communications plan for that, help us solve it'. We're right in the middle of it.”



Holmes suggested that advances in analytics, data and AI may finally allow communicators to demonstrate clearer causal links between reputation work and business outcomes.“As an industry we are exponentially smarter than we were five years ago,” he said.“We're getting very close to the point where AI, data and analytics will establish a causal relationship between what we do and business outcomes.”



For many in the room, that evolution may ultimately define the next era of communications leadership: less focused on controlling narratives, and more focused on helping organisations interpret, navigate and respond to an increasingly volatile world in real time.