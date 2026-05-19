Bitwise Boosts HYPE Holdings As Hyperliquid ETF Gains Momentum

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto asset manager Bitwise Asset Management expanded its exposure to HYPE after launching its Hyperliquid exchange-traded fund. The firm confirmed plans to allocate 10% of the ETF's management fees toward direct purchases of HYPE tokens. The move drew greater attention to Hyperliquid's ecosystem growth and token economics as trading activity accelerated across the decentralized derivatives platform.

Bitwise Adds HYPE Tokens to Corporate Holdings

Bitwise confirmed the treasury allocation shortly after launching its Hyperliquid ETF in the United States. The company stated that the move aligns with Hyperliquid's community-focused operating structure and long-term ecosystem incentives.

The ETF issuer highlighted Hyperliquid's revenue model, which directs most protocol income toward token buybacks and burns. Consequently, the firm linked its treasury strategy to the network's broader effort to strengthen token scarcity and community participation.

Bitwise launched the HYPE ETF last week, and the product posted one of the strongest debuts among altcoin ETFs this year. The fund generated $4.31 million in first-day trading volume and attracted notable activity across crypto-focused markets.

The ETF became the second Hyperliquid-linked investment product after 21Shares introduced its own HYPE fund earlier in the week. Both products increased institutional access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem through regulated investment vehicles.

Market data from SoSoValue showed that Hyperliquid ETFs currently manage more than $12 million in combined net assets. Besides that, the products recorded over $5 million in cumulative net inflows during their opening trading sessions.

21Shares controls most of the sector's assets under management with approximately $11.64 million in holdings. However, Bitwise's latest treasury decision placed additional attention on the competitive growth among crypto ETF issuers.

Hyperliquid Activity Supports HYPE Market Strength

The HYPE token advanced during the session following Bitwise's treasury announcement and broader ecosystem developments. CoinMarketCap data showed the token traded near $45 after gaining more than 3% within 24 hours.

Trading activity across Hyperliquid also increased after the platform introduced pre-IPO exposure to SpaceX stock products. Consequently, the development expanded attention toward tokenized real-world asset trading on decentralized derivatives platforms.

Open interest tied to real-world asset trading on Hyperliquid climbed to a record $2.6 billion. The figure doubled compared with levels recorded roughly two months earlier as platform participation accelerated.

Meanwhile, Coinbase strengthened its relationship with Hyperliquid through a USDC treasury deployment partnership. The agreement positioned Coinbase as the official USDC treasury deployer for the derivatives-focused blockchain network.

The partnership added another institutional connection to the Hyperliquid ecosystem while stablecoin activity expanded across decentralized finance markets. In addition, the move supported liquidity growth across perpetual futures trading products on the platform.

Hyperliquid also continued discussions surrounding regulatory clarity for on-chain derivatives trading within the United States market. The platform's recent expansion efforts arrived as decentralized trading protocols pursued greater compliance visibility and broader institutional participation.

The combined developments supported bullish momentum around HYPE and reinforced demand across the network's growing derivatives ecosystem. Moreover, ETF launches and treasury allocations increased Hyperliquid's profile within the expanding crypto investment sector.

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