Border Guards Show How They Destroy Russian Assault Groups Trying To Break Through In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Fighters of the Hart border brigade are eliminating small assault groups of Russian invaders attempting to cross the state border in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the brigade announced this on Telegram and released the corresponding video.

The enemy continues attempts to break through in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to the statement, in various sectors of the defense line of the Hart border brigade, small Russian assault groups are trying to cross Ukraine's state border and penetrate deeper into Ukrainian territory.

However, the border guards' reconnaissance and strike UAV groups detect and destroy the enemy, as well as the vehicles used to transport personnel.

Russian strike on Shevchenkove in Kharkiv region kills woman, injures three others

The advance of the invaders in this direction is being prevented.

As Ukrinform previously reported, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disrupted offensive actions by Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions, inflicting personnel losses on the enemy and exhausting its offensive potential.

Photo: General Staff