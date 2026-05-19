The Crump Group Named One Of Canada's Best Managed Companies During Milestone 20Th Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-led pet food company recognized for building a values-driven business rooted in innovation, quality and long-term relationships

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty years ago, The Crump Group began in a family garage with a simple idea: pets deserve better.

Today, the family-led Canadian company behind Crumps' Naturals®, Caledon Farms® and Dog Delights® has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2026 - one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.

Sponsored by Deloitte Private and CIBC, Canada's Best Managed Companies evaluates businesses on leadership across strategy, innovation, culture, governance and performance. For The Crump Group, the recognition arrives at a meaningful moment as the company celebrates two decades of growth across North America.

But for founder and CEO Margot Crump, the award represents something deeper than growth alone.

“This recognition feels incredibly special because it reflects the kind of company we've worked hard to build - not just the results, but the people, purpose, and values behind it,” said Crump.“As we've grown, we've made sure to never lose our entrepreneurial spirit and the sense that we're building something meaningful together. Seeing the passion our team brings every day, the ideas being shared, the way people continue to grow here - that's the part I'm most proud of.”

Founded in 2006, The Crump Group produces all-natural, single and limited-ingredient pet treats and food for pets across North America. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company operates its own manufacturing facilities in both Canada and the United States, supporting its growing portfolio of brands as well as long-standing private label partnerships.

Innovation has remained central to the company's evolution from the beginning, alongside a commitment to quality, trusted partnerships and a belief that pet wellness should continue to evolve alongside the needs of modern pet parents.

“What's exciting is that we still operate with the same curiosity and drive to improve,” added Crump.“We're always asking what's next, how we can innovate, how we can operate better, and how we can continue earning the trust of the people and partners we work with.”

“For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada's Best Managed Co-Leader.“This year's winners, including The Crump Group Inc., have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day.”

Now celebrating its 20th year, The Crump Group is growing with the same values that shaped the business from the beginning and continues to challenge the standards for pet health and wellbeing.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit



About The Crump Group Inc.

Founded in 2006, The Crump Group is a family-led pet food company, producing all-natural, single and limited ingredient pet treats and food under brands including Crumps' Naturals® and Caledon Farms® and Dog Delights® as well as private label partnerships across North America. What started in a family garage has grown into a company with its own manufacturing facilities in Canada and the USA, healthy pet products carried by major retailers across North America, and a passionate team of people who genuinely love what they do. Visit

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CONTACT: Stephanie Kusters The Crump Group 888-478-4011...