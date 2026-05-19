Kula Bio® Launches Kula-N Advanced And Kula-Next Advanced, Simplifying Portfolio With High-Efficiency Liquid Formulation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kula Bio, a sustainable nitrogen provider, today announced the commercial launch of Kula-N Advanced and Kula-Next Advanced, a next generation concentrated formulation that replaces the company's original liquid products.

With this transition, Kula Bio's portfolio is now streamlined into two core product formats: Kula SP (soluble powder) and Kula Advanced (concentrated liquid)-providing growers and distributors with flexible, efficient options built on the company's proven nitrogen fixing biological platform.

The Advanced line delivers the same agronomic performance as Kula Bio's original liquid formulations in a format that is up to 100 times more concentrated, enabling significant improvements in packaging efficiency, transportation costs, and storage logistics.

"This evolution reflects Kula Bio's long-term strategy to build a more scalable, resilient, and infrastructure-ready biological nitrogen platform for global agriculture,” said Harrison Yoon, CEO at Kula Bio.“Kula-N Advanced and Kula-Next Advanced represent an important step toward enabling broader adoption of biological nitrogen through improved product stability, supply flexibility, and manufacturing scalability.”

In a market where nitrogen input costs and supply dynamics have been increasingly challenging, growers and distributors are prioritizing solutions that offer both performance consistency and operational efficiency.

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Built on a Proven Biological Platform

Kula-N Advanced and Kula-Next Advanced are powered by Xanthobacter autotrophicus, the same nitrogen fixing microbe that underpins all Kula Bio products.

Through the company's proprietary process, these microbes are enhanced with an internal carbon reserve that enables efficient nitrogen fixation directly in the root zone, supporting consistent nitrogen availability throughout critical crop growth stages.

Because the Advanced line is built on the same biological foundation as the original liquid formulations, growers and distributors who prefer a liquid format can transition seamlessly with confidence in consistent field performance.

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A Simplified, Scalable Portfolio

The launch of the Advanced line completes the evolution of Kula Bio's product offering into two complementary formats:

.Kula-N SP and Kula-Next SP (Soluble Powder): Shelf stable, low-volume formulation eliminating cold chain requirements

.Kula-N Advanced and Kula-Next Advanced (Concentrated Liquid): High-efficiency liquid solutions optimized for logistics, handling, and scalability

Together, these formats provide greater flexibility for integrating biological nitrogen across diverse cropping systems (organic and conventional) and operational models.

“Growers are navigating tighter margins, evolving regulations, and increasing pressure to optimize every input,” said Geraldo Mattioli, Chief Commercial Officer at Kula Bio.“Our streamlined portfolio delivers a solution that is both agronomically reliable and operationally efficient-making biological nitrogen easier to implement within existing programs.”

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Reinforcing Quality and Industry Leadership

With the introduction of the Advanced line, all Kula Bio products are now certified by The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), reinforcing the company's commitment to quality, transparency, and industry alignment.

“Congratulations to Kula Bio on achieving certification for four products through the TFI Certified Biostimulant Program,” said TFI president and CEO Corey Rosenbusch.“Innovations like these matter because farmers are increasingly being asked to grow more food using less resources and under ever more challenging conditions. Biologicals can help growers support soil and plant health while making the most of every acre.”

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About Kula Bio

Kula Bio is advancing sustainable agriculture by harnessing the power of naturally occurring microbes to provide a reliable alternative to traditional nitrogen fertilizers. Through biological innovation and precision application, Kula Bio delivers environmentally responsible, efficient, and cost competitive nitrogen solutions for modern crop production.