TELCLOUD Appoints Cyndie Tomaino As Vice President Of Sales To Lead The Next Phase Of Strategic Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Cyndie Tomaino is a seasoned telecommunications sales executive with a track record of building high-performing channel organizations and translating complex market opportunities into scalable revenue growth.

Over the course of her career, Cyndie has held leadership roles across the Verizon ecosystem, working with enterprise, mid-market, and public sector customers. She is known for developing strategic partnerships, operational frameworks, and go-to-market initiatives that enable sustained growth in highly competitive markets.

Cyndie combines a strong understanding of the telecommunications landscape with a practical, execution-focused approach. Her experience spans partner development, sales leadership, and operational design, allowing her to align long-term strategy with the day-to-day discipline required to scale effectively.

“Millions of copper lines are being retired, demand is accelerating worldwide, and the opportunity for our partners has never been greater,” said Jake Jacoby.“If companies are not taking advantage of this market now, they risk missing one of the largest infrastructure transitions the telecom industry has seen in decades. To meet that opportunity, we need experienced leaders who understand the channel and know how to move quickly. Cyndie is exactly that kind of leader. She will help our partners run faster, generate recurring revenue sooner, and play a critical role in modernizing essential communications infrastructure around the world.”

As Vice President of Sales at TELCLOUD, Cyndie is responsible for leading strategic sales initiatives and will play a central role in strengthening TELCLOUD's sales organization and accelerating adoption of the company's white-label POTS line replacement platform across the channel.



About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD, the global leader in white-label POTS line replacement, enables channel partners worldwide to grow their businesses with our customizable and scalable Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Exclusively designed for telecommunications providers, resellers, and MSPs, we offer a fully supported backend that seamlessly integrates with existing business infrastructures across global markets. Our no single-point-of-failure approach ensures 99.999% reliability, utilizing a unique redundancy in connectivity, power, and global networks.

With a simple setup, streamlined deployment, and wholesale pricing, partners can quickly realize new multiple recurring revenue opportunities, gaining exceptional business value while providing cost-effective savings to their customers.

For more information, visit telcloud or linkedin/in/cyndie-tomaino-3ba13a63

