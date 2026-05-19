Telangana ACB Finds Rs 5.88 Crore Assets During Searches At Official's Premises (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case of disproportionate assets against a top official of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board here on Tuesday after assets of over Rs 5.88 crore were found during searches at premises linked to him.

The ACB said a case of disproportionate assets was registered against Saggam Anantha Laxmi Kumar, General Manager (Engg.), Project Division-VIII, Red Hills, HMWS&SB, as he acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

As this is an offence punishable under section 13 (1) (b) and 12 922) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), searches were conducted on May 19 at his residence and eight other places belonging to his relatives, friends, benamis and other associates, the ACB said in a release.

The anti-graft agency stated that during the searches, documents relating to 18 acres of agricultural land in Nizamabad and Sangareddy, six open plots, three flats and one house in Hyderabad were found.

Further, during the searches, net cash of Rs 1.10 crore, gold ornaments weighing 2.1 kg and silver articles weighing 9.2 kg were also found in the accused officer's house, the ACB said. Further, one Maruthi Ritz car, one Bajaj motor bike, all assets worth Rs 5,88,55,490 were found.

“The market value of movable and immovable property may be many times higher than the document value,” said the release.

Further verification of additional assets is underway. The case is under investigation, it added.

ACB officials conducted simultaneous searches at eight locations since early morning.

One of the teams conducted searches at his residence at Mallapur. The officials were seen counting cash and sealing gold ornaments, silver items and other valuables. They were also checking documents relating to properties at various places in Hyderabad and other districts.

In a similar case in December last year, the ACB had uncovered assets of over Rs 100 crore allegedly amassed by an official of the Telangana transport department.

A case of disproportionate assets was registered against Mood Kishan, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Mahabubnagar district.

Though the document value of his properties was pegged at Rs 12.72 crore, their actual market value is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore.