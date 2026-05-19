India-Nordic Summit: Støre Stresses Cooperation In Unpredictable World

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Tuesday said the 3rd India-Nordic Summit reflects the need for stronger cooperation in an increasingly unpredictable global environment, stressing closer collaboration among democracies on security, economy and international order.

Addressing a joint press meet with leaders of Nordic nations after the summit here, Støre said the meeting underscored shared priorities despite differences in geography, size and history. "We've had a good meeting and discussions on topics on the international agenda. I think this meeting is a manifestation of what the more unpredictable world really needs - more cooperation and collaboration between democracies that, despite differences in geography and size and history, have a common approach to how we take on the big issues of our times," he said, adding that discussions focused on global security challenges, economic cooperation and emerging geopolitical tensions.

Focus on Global Security and International Law

The Norwegian Prime Minister noted that leaders emphasised support for international law and a rule-based global order while also calling for reforms and progress within it, and further highlighted the need for a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"We've had important discussions on global security, economic cooperation and the growing geopolitical challenges that we all face. Nordic countries and India, we have focused on support for international law, a rule-based order that needs also reforms and progress and also emphasising the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and finding a way diplomatically for the ongoing conflict in the Middle East," Støre added.

Economic Cooperation and Market Stability

The leaders also discussed trade, supply chain resilience and energy market stability, with Støre noting efforts to deepen economic ties between India, Nordic countries, the European Union and EFTA partners.

Highlighting global disruptions due to ongoing conflicts, Støre noted challenges in supply chains and energy markets, stating, "In the time marked by wars in Europe and the Middle East and huge challenges in the supply chains and energy markets, we really need to step up our voice and speak out at the right occasions and today has given us a good opportunity to unite around positions we can take forward together in different fora."

About the 3rd India-Nordic Summit

The summit brought together leaders from India and the Nordic region to strengthen cooperation across strategic, economic and global governance issues.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit was held today in Oslo, bringing together leaders from India and the Nordic countries to strengthen cooperation across key global and regional issues. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Acting Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen; Prime Ministers of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Finland Petteri Orpo, Iceland Kristrun Mjoll Frostadottir, and Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

The latest edition of the summit builds on discussions held during the previous two India-Nordic meetings, which took place in Copenhagen in 2022 and Stockholm in 2018. (ANI)

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