NEET Re-Exam: Pradhan Chairs High-Level Meet For A Foolproof Test

Pradhan Chairs High-Level Review Meeting

A high-level review meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was held today to assess preparations for the forthcoming NEET (UG) Re-Examination. Stressing the need for complete integrity and transparency in the conduct of the examination, Pradhan directed that all gaps identified in the earlier examination process must be comprehensively addressed and eliminated.

The Minister emphasised that the Re-NEET examination must be conducted in a secure, seamless and fool proof manner under stringent security protocols. Directions were also issued to hold coordination meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police across States to ensure robust monitoring and effective implementation of examination arrangements. While underscoring that vigilance and security at examination centres must remain uncompromised, Pradhan also instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for students, including transportation, drinking water and other essential facilities.

NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation and Future Plans

Notably, the re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister had earlier announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. NEET-UG 2026, conducted on May 3, was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The exam, considered the country's largest undergraduate medical entrance test, was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres and involving over 22 lakh candidates.

Whistleblower Reveals Details of Paper Leak

Meanwhile, whistle-blower Shashikant Suthar on Tuesday claimed that there was "concrete evidence" in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. He alleged that several questions in the examination matched PDFs circulated before the test, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to involve the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) in the investigation.

Speaking to ANI, about how the leak was detected, Suthar said that after the NEET-UG examination concluded on May 3, he was analysing the paper and solving students' doubts when an acquaintance showed him a PDF containing Chemistry questions. "After the exam on 3rd May and solving the paper for my students, I met a known person. This person showed me a PDF which had a few questions from Chemistry. When I matched those 45 questions from the PDF document to those mentioned in the NEET-UG paper, I was left shocked, as all 45 questions matched," he said.

He further claimed that another PDF containing Biology questions was also verified with the help of a fellow teacher. "We also asked a teacher to tally 90 Biology questions with those in the NEET exam paper; those too matched. We approached NTA with the details, and they acted fast. CBI and SOG were also roped into the investigation," Suthar added.

Suthar further stated that the availability of what he described as "concrete evidence" compelled the government to take a decision regarding a re-examination. (ANI)

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