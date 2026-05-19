LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Healthcare

LataMed AI Highlights Planned Emergency Medical Response Feature Within Telehealth Platform Infrastructure

19.05.2026 / 15:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the“Company”), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today highlighted a planned emergency medical response feature being integrated into the Company's broader healthcare coordination and telehealth platform infrastructure. According to the Company, the planned feature is intended to leverage geolocation technology designed to help users rapidly connect with nearby ambulance providers, emergency medical services, clinics, hospitals, and healthcare personnel during emergency situations. The Company stated that the platform is being designed to streamline emergency coordination workflows by allowing users to report incidents directly through the system, which may facilitate automated notifications to participating emergency response providers and insurance-related claims departments, where applicable. Management further stated that the feature is intended to reduce delays associated with locating emergency medical providers, coordinating emergency transportation, communicating with healthcare personnel, and managing certain insurance-related processes during time-sensitive medical events. In addition, the Company stated that the platform is expected to include an optional live video communication functionality intended to provide users with emotional support, communication assistance, and general guidance while awaiting emergency medical personnel. The Company believes the planned feature may contribute to broader healthcare accessibility, operational efficiency, and emergency response coordination initiatives as part of the Company's ongoing telehealth infrastructure development efforts throughout Latin America and other targeted emerging markets. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated:“We believe technology-enabled healthcare infrastructure has the potential to improve emergency response accessibility, communication efficiency, and healthcare coordination throughout underserved and emerging markets. We continue advancing our broader telehealth ecosystem with the goal of supporting patients, providers, and healthcare response systems through scalable digital healthcare technologies.” The Company noted that the emergency medical response feature remains under development and has not yet been fully commercialized or broadly deployed. No assurance can be provided regarding the timing, implementation, regulatory progression, availability, or ultimate effectiveness of the planned feature or related platform technologies. For more information, please visit , follow the Company's official Instagram page at , or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on developing scalable telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is advancing a technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem designed to support remote patient engagement, provider coordination, healthcare analytics, and broader digital healthcare delivery initiatives. Through telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technologies, regulatory progression initiatives, strategic partnerships, and operational expansion efforts, LataMed AI Corp. is positioning itself to participate in the ongoing modernization and digital transformation of healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, commercialization initiatives, regulatory progression, platform deployment, capital restructuring initiatives, operational execution, strategic transactions, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory authorizations in its target markets; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements in those jurisdictions; the limited liquidity and trading volume of the Company's securities on the OTC Markets; and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete commercialization initiatives, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.

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