Kill Us Once And For All: Pawan Khera Slams PM Modi On Fuel Prices

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fresh hike in fuel prices. Following a Rs 3 per litre hike on May 15, today petrol and diesel rates were increased by an average of 90 paise per litre. Speaking to ANI, Khera said in a strong-worded statement, "Second hike in five days. We just want to ask Narendra Modi, why do you want to kill the citizens of India in instalments? Kill them once and for all."

Fuel Prices in Metro Cities

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Mumbai witnessed a price hike of 91 paise for petrol, bringing it to Rs 107.59 per litre, while its diesel price increased by 94 paise, which stood at Rs 94.08 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices surged by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre. Kolkata registered a price hike of 96 paise for petrol, taking it to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices in the city increased by 94 paise to reach Rs 96.07 per litre.

Congress Dubs PM 'Inflation Man'

This marks the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week. Earlier today, Congress dubbed PM Modi the "Inflation Man" and asserted that the government is systematically burdening the common public once the elections concluded. The opposition party alleged that the central government has initiated a pattern of steep fuel price revisions to pass the economic burden onto regular citizens.

"The 'Inflation Man' Modi's whip has struck the public again. Petrol and diesel have been hiked by 90 paise. Modi has raised prices by 4 rupees in the last 4 days. With this increase, petrol has reached 109 rupees and diesel 96 rupees in the country. This is just the beginning. The Inflation Man will extract even more because the elections are over", the Congress said in a statement. (ANI)

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