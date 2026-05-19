Hubstream Launches AI Assistant And Dataspace To Empower Investigators And Analysts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Investigators across law enforcement, public safety, and corporate security are facing the largest caseloads on record - and the smallest growth in headcount in a generation. Hubstream, the SaaS investigation platform used by government agencies and global enterprises to investigate everything from violent crime, trafficking, and public corruption to fraud, counterfeit goods, cybercrime, and child exploitation, today launched the next major release of Hubstream ONE. The release introduces two new capabilities built to support - not replace - the experts who do this work: a high-functioning partnership between an AI Investigation Assistant that works alongside investigators and analysts inside their workflow, and DataSpace, a revolutionary new real-time exploration environment that adapts to how investigators think.

The launch comes as caseloads climb across virtually every investigative discipline, online and off, driven by increased use of technology by criminals. Reported online crime losses in the United States alone reached $20.9 billion in 2025, up 26% year over year, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. Consumer fraud losses tracked by the FTC's Consumer Sentinel Network reached $12.5 billion in 2024. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received 20.5 million reports through its CyberTipline in 2024, including a 1,325% surge in cases involving AI-generated child sexual abuse material. State bureaus of investigation, attorneys general, and federal law enforcement face the same pressure on real-world investigations - drug trafficking, organized crime, public corruption, gang activity, and violent crime - where backlogs are growing even as clearance rates remain under strain.

Built to Support Investigators, Not Displace Them

The new AI Investigation Assistant works the way a Cowork-style assistant would - except it lives inside an investigator's workspace, sees only what the investigator is authorized to see, and operates within the security and compliance policies the agency or company configures. It can read incoming tips, summarize the case so far, draft reports, propose next steps, and plan and execute multi-step actions on the investigator's behalf. Every recommendation can be reviewed, edited, or rejected, and every action is logged. The investigator stays in charge.

This workflow is transformed by DataSpace, which gives investigators and analysts a real-time exploration environment that adapts as they work, surfacing connections and patterns across structured and unstructured data. Rather than displaying a static graph, it shapes the view around the investigator's line of inquiry - surfacing patterns and prompting the next question, but leaving the conclusions to the human expert.

The release also upgrades The Vault, Hubstream's library of pre-built investigation templates spanning law enforcement, public safety, financial fraud, brand protection, child protection, and cybercrime workflows. Each template now ships with AI assistant behavior pre-configured for that workflow, so investigative teams can put the new AI to work from day one - within the boundaries and procedures their organization already uses.

Built on Responsible AI by Design

Hubstream ONE is built on the company's“Responsible AI by Design” framework: every action the assistant takes is auditable, scoped to user permissions, and reviewable by a human. The platform runs on Microsoft Azure with customer-selectable regional data residency, is independently audited SOC 2 Type II certified, and is CJIS and GDPR compliant - designed to meet the privacy, sovereignty, and accountability requirements of government investigators and regulated industries including healthcare. Investigators decide what the AI sees, what it does, and which of its recommendations to accept.

About Hubstream

Hubstream helps the people who make the world a safer place to understand the deluge of investigative information and act on it effectively. The Hubstream ONE platform unifies structured and unstructured data, visualizes relationships, automates investigative workflows, and now embeds AI assistance directly into the investigative workflow. Hubstream is used by government agencies and global enterprises across consumer goods, retail, pharmaceutical, electronics, and cloud services to protect brands, prevent fraud, and bring offenders to justice. Founded by former Microsoft technology leaders and data intelligence innovators, Hubstream is headquartered in Seattle with offices in Canada, Australia, and India.

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Media Contact

Amy Griffin, VP of GTM, Hubstream Inc.