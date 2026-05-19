Canon Redefines Handheld Storytelling For Creators With New EOS R6 V Full-Frame Camera And RF 20-50MM F4L IS USM PZ Power Zoom Lens

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, May 2026 – Canon unveils two new tools for creators: The full-frame handheld EOS R6 V mirrorless camera and the innovative RF 20-50MM F4L IS USM PZ power zoom lens, designed to unlock creative freedom for professional and aspiring content creators.

This new product duo simplifies the capture of cinematic-quality video and stunning photography, offering intuitive control and the first full-frame RF lens with a built-in power zoom, exceptional image quality, and flexible storytelling in a portable, powerful package designed for the demands of modern content creation.

EOS R6 V: One camera, many stories

The EOS R6 V, a premium addition to Canon's video-first EOS V Series, delivers uncompromising full-frame performance without the complexity of traditional cinema gear. Designed for solo creators, Canon's smallest full-frame camera with in-body image stabilisation is compact with a lightweight body (688g), featuring an ergonomic grip, 12 custom buttons, and a familiar EOS interface, making advanced content creation faster and more accessible for handheld shooting.

The EOS R6 V offers cinematic richness with 7K RAW footage up to 60p, oversampled 4K up to 60p, 2K up to 180p and fast frame rates up to 4K 120p for stunning slow-motion. Its class-leading 5-axis in-body image stabilisation provides up to 7.5 stops1 of shake reduction, ensuring ultra-steady video and sharp stills even on the move.

Open Gate recording provides ultimate flexibility, allowing creators to reframe horizontal or vertical shots in post-production from a single clip, streamlining workflows for diverse platforms.

The proven Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, with intelligent subject detection (people, animals, vehicles) and Eye Detection, ensures razor-sharp focus even in fast-paced scenarios. Register People Priority prioritises up to ten people for focus, while Eye Detection focuses on the eyes for precision, helping solo camera operators achieve sharp results without manual intervention as subjects move unpredictably.

Intuitive controls include a conveniently positioned zoom lever for compatible lenses, the EOS R6 V offers effortless control of the optical zoom on the RF 20-50MM F4L IS USM PZ and other compatible lenses, so shots can be reframed in an instant. Vari-angle screen making it easy to shoot from creative angles. A front record button, and a vertical tripod socket with a vertical interface are perfect for dedicated mobile and social content.

While excellent for short-form video, the EOS R6 V is designed to go further. It supports long-form recording for podcasts, product reviews, personal stories and beyond, with active cooling and flexible dual-card recording. Four-channel audio recording provides precise control over each input independently, allowing high-quality sound capture alongside the image. Long-form content creators will appreciate active cooling and flexible dual-card recording, complemented by four-channel audio recording for precise sound capture.

Although designed to bring stories to life through richly detailed, dynamic video, the EOS R6 V also incorporates advanced photography features.

It's capable of capturing high-resolution 32.5MP stills silently at speeds of up to 40fps2 and offers pre-continuous shooting that starts capturing images before the shutter release is fully pressed. A dedicated Photo/Movie Mode switch allows users to shift instantly between video and stills without navigating menus – and make the most of every opportunity.

With intuitive handling, exceptional image quality and advanced Canon technology, the EOS R6 V ensures creators capture every moment of a story as it unfolds.

Additionally, the EOS R6 V's USB-C interface enables plug-and-play webcam functionality at 4K 60p and supports convenient on-the-go charging and file transfer. A full-size HDMI ensures reliable external monitoring, while the multi-function shoe powers compatible accessories directly.

Cinematic Full-Frame Power: Capture rich 7K RAW video up to 60p, oversampled 4K up to 60p, and 4K 120p for stunning slow-motion. Ultra-Stable Handheld Shooting: Up to 7.5-stop1 5-axis in-body image stabilization for smooth footage and sharp stills. Effortless & Intelligent Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with advanced subject tracking and Eye Detection for precise, reliable focus. Optimized for Solo Creators: Compact (688g), intuitive controls, vertical shooting interface, and a front record button for easy self-shooting. Flexible Post-Production: Open Gate recording allows easy reframing for various aspect ratios (horizontal, vertical) from a single clip. Long-Form & Live Ready: Active cooling, 4-channel audio, and 4K 60p UVC streaming via USB-C for high-quality webcams/live streams. Stunning Hybrid Performance: High-resolution 32.5MP stills at up to 40fps2 (electronic shutter) with a dedicated Photo/Movie Mode switch.

Key features of the EOS R6 V:

RF 20-50MM F4L IS USM PZ: Power zoom. Built in. The World's First Full-Frame RF Power Zoom Lens

Canon also introduces the RF 20-50MM F4L IS USM PZ, its first full-frame RF L-series lens with an internal power zoom.

This innovative lens is a natural partner for the EOS R6 V and a game-changer for hybrid creators. The zoom ring operates as both a controlled, steady servo zoom while recording video and a manual zoom-by-wire for precise adjustments when capturing stills or filming. Covering a wider-than-standard 20-50mm focal range at a constant f/4 maximum aperture, this lens is incredibly versatile – ideal for vlogging, interiors, and capturing epic views without changing lenses.

The RF 20-50MM F4L IS USM PZ delivers exceptional L-series image quality, featuring UD lens elements, Air Sphere Coating (ASC), and optically suppressed focus breathing to maintain a stable frame during zooming. Weighing just 420g, it offers up to 6-stops3 of optical image stabilization (8-stops4), ensuring shake-free handheld shooting. Its Nano USM autofocus provides swift, silent, and accurate focusing, even down to 0.24 meters.

The professional performance is matched by intuitive on-body controls. These include a customisable Lens Function button, a manual focus ring, and a dedicated Control Ring for instant access to an assigned setting.

Integrated Power Zoom: The first full-frame RF L-series lens with built-in power zoom for seamless video and precise manual control. Versatile Focal Range: Wider-than-standard 20-50mm zoom at a constant f/4 maximum aperture, ideal for diverse content. Exceptional L-Series Optics: UD elements, ASC, and suppressed focus breathing for pristine, stable image quality. Compact & Portable: Lightweight (420g) design for comfortable handheld use. Effective Image Stabilization: Up to 6-stops3 of optical IS (8-stops4 combined with MAIA IBIS) for clear, steady results. Fast, Silent Autofocus: Nano USM motor for quick, quiet, and accurate focusing.

Key features of the RF 20-50MM F4L IS USM PZ:

Designed for creators:

Built for the modern content creator, the EOS R6 V combines high-performance with a lightweight, responsive design that makes handheld cinematic storytelling feel effortless. The RF 20-50MM F4L IS USM PZ complements this with remarkable image quality and creative flexibility, helping users achieve a more cinematic look with ease.

Together, the Canon EOS R6 V and RF 20-50MM F4L IS USM PZ lens represent Canon's commitment to enabling creators to produce high-quality, impactful content with confidence and unprecedented ease.

A limited number of review samples are available on request.

Footnotes

1. Yaw, pitch, and roll image stabilization performance, based on the CIPA 2024 standard with RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z at a focal length of 105mm.

2. Up to 40 fps continuous shooting with electronic shutter. Speed may vary depending on subject, shooting conditions, or battery level.

3. Tested under CIPA-2024 standard (in the yaw/pitch directions at maximum focal length, with an EOS R8).

4. Tested under CIPA-2024 standard (in the yaw/pitch directions at maximum focal length, with an EOS R1).

About Canon Middle East:

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East, based in Dubai, UAE. With over 25 years of presence in the region, Canon Middle East continues to strengthen its operations and commitment to customers.

This regional dedication is built upon Canon's global legacy. Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image.