Despite Criticism Baku's Push Toward Public Transport Helped Ease Road Congestion, Minister Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The transformation of urban mobility and public transportation in Baku began with a targeted and strategic approach, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said during the WUF13 event titled“Cities at the Center of Connectivity: Urban Regeneration and Regional Cooperation” held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the key question at the initial stage was not about the project itself, but about the overall objective.

“The main goal was how to encourage citizens to shift from private vehicles to public transportation. Although this approach faced criticism at the time, it ultimately led to a reduction in congestion on city roads,” Nabiyev said.

He noted that the number of taxis in the capital was reduced from approximately 67,000 to around 20,000, which not only helped address social and transportation challenges, but also improved service quality and safety standards.

“The working conditions of drivers have been normalized, and a more manageable transportation system has now been established,” he added.

Nabiyev also highlighted the growing role of micromobility infrastructure in the city, including facilities for bicycles, scooters, and pedestrians.

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