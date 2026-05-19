Iran Ready To Supply Caucasus And CIS Nations With Essential Food - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is capable of supplying the countries of the Caucasus and CIS member states with the necessary food products and animal feed, the secretary of the Iranian Shipping Association, Masoud Polmeh, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran can easily meet a significant portion of the demand for wheat, barley, corn, and similar products from Kazakhstan, Russia, and other countries. In that case, there would be no need to look elsewhere.

Polmeh noted that Iran's free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union could open up significant opportunities and provide Iran with access to a market of approximately 1 billion people.

He also emphasized that economic issues with some neighboring countries, including the United Arab Emirates, have had a negative impact on imports and exports. The United Arab Emirates is not a major export destination for Iranian products; rather, the country was used for re-exporting goods to other nations.

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