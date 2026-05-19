Amir Honors Winners Of State Appreciation And Incentive Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani honored the winners of the seventh edition of the State Appreciation Award and the State Incentive Award for outstanding achievements in science, literature and the arts during a ceremony held at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.

HH the Amir honored the winners of the State Appreciation Award as follows:

- Hamad bin Mohsen Al Nuaimi in the field of poetry.

- Professor Dr. Sheikha Asma Ali Jassim Al-Thani in the field of biomedical sciences.

- Professor Dr. Mustafa Aqeel Mahmoud in the field of history.

HH the Amir also honored the winners of the State Incentive Award as follows:

- Professor Dr. Maryam Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi in literary criticism and rhetoric.

- Shamma Shaheen Al Kuwari in novel writing.

- Professor Dr. Maryam Majid Sultan Al Falasi in education.

- Dr. Yousef Mohammed Yousef Al Horr in civil engineering.

- Dr. Noura Hamad Mohsen Fetais in computer science.

- Professor Dr. Seham Yousif Al Qaradawi in chemistry.

- Dr. Mashaal Nidham Abdulkarim Al Shafie in biomedical sciences.

- Professor Dr. Jassim Abdullah Abbas Al Khayyat in marine sciences.

- Saad Abdulwahab Al Muhannadi in caricature art.

- Professor Dr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Hussein Al Emadi in physical education.

HH the Amir praised the winners for their distinguished contributions in their respective fields, commending their role in supporting the nation's development journey and enriching the cultural and intellectual landscape locally and internationally.

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His Highness wished them continued success and further contributions in service of the nation.

For their part, the award recipients expressed their deep appreciation to HH the Amir for the honor, affirming that the awards would serve as a strong motivation to continue contributing to the country's progress and advancement.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani.