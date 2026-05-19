'Will Govt Stop Us From Holding Press Conference On Road': Akhilesh's Swipe At UP CM Over Namaz Ban In Public

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jab at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for opposing 'namaz' on public roads, saying "will the government stop us from holding press conference on road".

Yadav attended a 'bhandara' at the Lucknow's Hazratganj area where he distributed 'prasad' during the ongoing 'Jyeshtha' month celebrations.

Addressing the media at the event, the SP Chief asserted that the country and its Constitution are equal for everyone.

"Now also we are sitting outside, on the road. Will the government stop us from holding press conferences on the road? The government itself is conducting every event on the road because it has made no arrangements," Yadav said.

"No one's religion should be interfered with or disrespected. According to our Constitution and democracy, everybody has equal rights," he added.

Taking a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, Yadav said: "Traffic moves at a snail's pace in smart city Lucknow."

The SP Chief accused the BJP government of attempting to divert attention from real issues.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to refrain from buying gold for a year, Yadav alleged that the situation has worsened to an extent that the goldsmith have been rendered unemployed.

"They (BJP) are doing this because they cannot extort from small traders and businesses. So, they will open showrooms of big businessmen to extort from them. They are destroying small traders for their own extortion purpose," the SP Chief said.

Responding to questions on the law-and-order issue in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav claimed: "The government has only shown off in the name of law and order through police encounters on a large scale. However, a well-known newspaper has reported how many women and girls are harassed in Lucknow in a single day."

"So many crimes are taking place against women even in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow," he added.

Yadav urged the state government to reveal the figures of crimes taking place against Dalits and women.

Moreover, the SP Chief cautioned that when petrol and diesel prices are hiked, the cost of regular commodities also increases.

"Vegetables, food, milk and related products, and all essential items will become costly," he said.

The SP Chief's reaction followed after state-run oil marketing companies revised fuel prices for the second time in less than a week.

Akhilesh Yadav also cautioned people that with the hike in prices of petrol and diesel, cost of gas cylinders will further increase.

Taking a jibe at the BJP-led Centre, the SP Chief said: "Instead of work from home, they (BJP) will soon announce 'no work'."