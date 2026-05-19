Brock Lesnar's Shocking WWE RAW RETURN Ends Retirement Rumours

Brock Lesnar made a jaw-dropping return on WWE RAW, ending months of retirement speculation after WrestleMania 42. The Beast Incarnate stormed back into action by attacking Oba Femi and setting up a blockbuster clash for WWE's upcoming 'Clash in Italy' event, leaving fans stunned worldwide.

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