Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brock Lesnar's Shocking WWE RAW RETURN Ends Retirement Rumours


2026-05-19 10:00:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Brock Lesnar made a jaw-dropping return on WWE RAW, ending months of retirement speculation after WrestleMania 42. The Beast Incarnate stormed back into action by attacking Oba Femi and setting up a blockbuster clash for WWE's upcoming 'Clash in Italy' event, leaving fans stunned worldwide.

MENAFN19052026007385015968ID1111138318



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search