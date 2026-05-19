Cancer Wellness Center Receives The SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Wellness Center received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Cancer Wellness Center, based in Northbrook, IL, is strengthening how families navigate the complexities of a cancer diagnosis. Centered on whole-person care, the organization brings together children and parents facing profound challenges to find pathways toward healing and resilience.

Through expert guidance and evidence-based programs, the Center creates spaces where families connect with others who understand the complex emotional journey of treatment. Its work focuses on reducing isolation by fostering relationships rooted in empathy and mutual respect. At the core of its mission is the belief that psychosocial support for the entire family is as vital as medical intervention.

The organization responds to the long-term impacts of cancer by offering opportunities to share experiences and learn from experts. All services are provided free of charge, ensuring every family has access to a welcoming community and professional resources.

“We understand as a community that cancer impacts the whole family; we try hard to create an oasis-a safe space for children to process all their fears, wonders, and worries,” said Elyssa Siegel, Child Life Specialist.“A Child Life Specialist helps provide coping strategies, anxiety-reducing strategies, and developmentally appropriate education.”

The Center's dedicated Children and Families program provides specialized support tailored to the unique needs of children. By providing therapeutic activities and peer networks, the program promotes stability and well-being for both children and caregivers during an incredibly difficult time.

By prioritizing expert care and lived experience, the Cancer Wellness Center helps families build confidence and move forward at their own pace. Its work reflects a commitment to supporting recovery through understanding, access, and connection.“The Cancer Wellness Center creates meaningful connections for individuals navigating the impact of a cancer diagnosis, and we are proud to support their efforts to build community through peer connection and shared understanding,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email:...

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

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