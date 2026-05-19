Union Minister Joshi Enquires About Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Health

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan over the phone and enquired about his health as he is currently recuperating after a surgery.

Pawan Kalyan has been advised rest after undergoing spinal surgery following continuous campaigning and work-related stress.

On Tuesday morning, Pralhad Joshi personally called the Andhra Deputy Chief Minister and checked on his well-being.

The Union Minister advised Pawan Kalyan, who is recovering after surgery performed a few days ago, to take greater care of his health.

“I will meet you when I visit Andhra Pradesh. Health is wealth. Please focus on your health first. If you remain healthy, you will be able to continue serving people even more effectively. Therefore, take adequate rest as advised by doctors,” Joshi told him.

Pralhad Joshi also said that he would pray for Pawan Kalyan's good health at the Tirupati Balaji temple and wished him a speedy recovery.

Union Minister Joshi further criticised the Karnataka government for organising a“government achievement convention” while people in the state were struggling with rising prices and economic hardship.

In a statement, Joshi alleged that the Congress government had burdened common people with price hikes and failed to deliver meaningful development in the state.

“Is holding an achievement convention the government's accomplishment after burdening people with price rise and pushing the state towards zero development?” he questioned.

The Union Minister accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of becoming one of the most irresponsible and financially bankrupt governments in Karnataka's history and alleged that public money was being misused for political celebrations.

“The Congress came to power promising guarantee schemes, but over the last three years it has continuously increased the prices of essential services and commodities, effectively emptying people's pockets,” he charged.

Joshi said that while farmers, ordinary citizens and transport employees were facing hardships, the government was busy celebrating its third anniversary in office.

“Who is this celebration for and whom is the government trying to appease? Crores of rupees of public money are being wasted on these events,” he alleged.

“There are no new buses, no new roads and insufficient funding for hospitals and schools,” Joshi alleged.

Criticising the Congress government's welfare policies, he said the administration was“giving with one hand and taking away with the other” through increased prices and charges.

“As a result, the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and common people are suffering,” he said.

Joshi also alleged that payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme meant for women beneficiaries had suddenly stopped reaching their bank accounts, and accused the government of failing to fulfil its promises.