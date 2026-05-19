Culture, Creative Industries Shape Sustainable And Inclusive Cities - UNESCO Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Culture and creative industries are becoming a key factor in sustainable urban development and economic growth, Denise Bax, Secretary of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), said during a panel session titled "UNESCO Creative Cities and Sustainable Urban Development" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"When culture does not remain on the periphery of urban development, it forms its very foundation," she noted.

Bax emphasized that creative spaces, which stimulate innovation, cultural expression, and local economies, increasingly face the threat of displacement today. According to her, this represents not only a marketing challenge but also a broader problem for preserving social cohesion in cities.

She pointed out that research shows the integration of culture and creativity into housing strategies and urban reconstruction programs strengthens social cohesion, diversifies local economies, and fosters the creation of more inclusive and resilient cities.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

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