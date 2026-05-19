From Marathon To Makhan: Dehradun Couple's Butter Run Goes Viral, Wins Heart (WATCH)

A couple from Dehradun Uttarakhand has gone viral after combining fitness and cooking in a way that left social media users both surprised and entertained. The pair, who are in their 50s, decided to make fresh homemade butter while completing a 20-kilometre run around the city. The wholesome video was shared on Instagram by Two Fit to Quit, a page where the couple regularly posts clips from their fitness journey, city runs and marathon experiences.

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What looked like an ordinary morning workout quickly turned into an unusual kitchen experiment that caught the attention of thousands online.

The idea started with a simple conversation

The video opened with the husband asking his wife whether she would join him for the day's run. However, she appeared unsure because she needed to stay home and prepare butter.

"I have to make butter, I can,'t" she said in the clip.

Instead of cancelling the run or delaying the butter-making, the husband suggested an unexpected solution.

"We can make butter while we run," he replied.

Soon after, the video showed him pouring fresh cream into a tightly sealed bottle before placing it inside a backpack. The idea was simple, the constant movement and shaking during the run would naturally churn the cream into butter.

20 kilometres of running and shaking

The couple were then seen jogging through different parts of Dehradun while carrying the backpack with the cream bottle inside. As they continued their long-distance run, the cream slowly transformed with every step.

At one point, after completing five kilometres, the wife excitedly suggested checking the bottle.

"We're done with five kilometres, the butter should be done," she said.

But her husband refused to stop early and insisted they wait until finishing the entire 20-kilometre route before opening it.

Only after returning home did they finally check the bottle. The experiment appeared to be successful, with smooth white butter clearly separated from the buttermilk inside.

The video ended with the couple enjoying a homemade meal topped with the freshly churned butter they had quite literally run for.

Internet reacts with jokes and praise

The clip quickly drew attention online, with many viewers praising the couple's energy, creativity and active lifestyle.

Several people joked that while they struggled to complete basic workouts, the couple were casually making butter during marathon-style runs.

One user commented,“India is converting footsteps into Makhan...”

Another wrote,“20 KM looks like: but in reality:‍‍”

A different user joked,“0km me karunga to mera makkhan ban jayega”

Many viewers also said the pair were inspiring people to stay healthy and active regardless of age.

“I wish I was as young as you guys ❤️,” one person commented.

Another user wrote,“You both are such an inspiration ❤️❤️”

Some reactions focused on how unusual and funny the idea was.

“Uncle aunty facebook pe jao or mere mummy papa ko inspire karo,” one user joked.

Another person commented,“Mere mummy papa bol rahe AI hai”

One viewer even suggested another experiment, writing,“You can make cold brew concentrate next! Grounds + water in a sealed mason jar. Run, then strain”

While most reactions were cheerful, a few people also pointed out concerns about road safety.

Some viewers said they felt nervous watching the couple run alongside busy roads. They highlighted the lack of proper footpaths and safe pedestrian infrastructure in many Indian cities.

Others appreciated that the video showed a different side of Dehradun beyond the usual tourist content focused on hidden cafes, momo spots and food reels.

“Koi to he jo dehradun me hidden location or momo chowmein ke alava kuchh dikha raha hai,” one comment read.

The viral clip has now become another example of how simple and creative everyday moments can capture people's attention online. For many viewers, the couple's video was not just about butter or fitness, but about finding fun ways to stay active together even in their 50s.