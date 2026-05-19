Safespace Global Corp. (OTCID: SSGC) To Present At The Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference On May 21St

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)SafeSpace Global Corporation ("SafeSpace" or the "Company") (OTCID: SSGC), a provider of multimodal AI-powered physical safety and security technologies designed to enhance situational awareness in critical environments, today announced that it will participate in thetaking place May 20–21, 2026.

SafeSpace is scheduled to deliver a public group presentation on

Thursday, May 21 from 1:00–1:30 p.m. EDT.

The presentation is open to press and registered listeners through the following link:

“As we continue to advance our commercial efforts, opportunities to engage directly with the investment community are important,” said Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SafeSpace Global.“Sidoti's platform provides a constructive forum for companies like ours to share updates, discuss market dynamics, and highlight the work we are doing to support organizations focused on improving physical safety with advanced, applied AI and operational awareness technology.”

Sidoti has been a leading provider of independent securities research focused on small- and micro-cap companies for more than 25 years. Its conferences are designed to connect issuers with a broad network of institutional investors, family offices, hedge funds, and registered investment advisors. As a registered broker-dealer governed by the SEC and FINRA, Sidoti facilitates compliant, high-quality interactions between presenting companies and the investment community.

SafeSpace's participation in the conference aligns with the Company's ongoing efforts to engage with investors as it advances the commercialization of its AI-powered physical safety platform. The Company continues to support organizations across multiple verticals seeking technology-driven tools to enhance safety, compliance, and operational visibility.

ABOUT SIDOTI & COMPANY, LLC.

Sidoti & Company, LLC is a premier provider of independent securities research focused on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutional investors that follow them. For more than 25 years, Sidoti has delivered equity research, nationwide institutional sales coverage, and broad corporate access opportunities. The firm hosts multiple investor conferences each year, creating a forum where issuers can engage with more than 2,500 institutional relationships, including family offices, hedge funds, registered investment advisors, and traditional asset managers. As a registered broker-dealer governed by the SEC and FINRA, Sidoti operates with a commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and high-quality interaction between companies and investors.

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ABOUT SAFESPACE GLOBAL CORPORATION

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with eight senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation:

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue generation, commercial expansion, partnership development, the Company's uplisting initiative, and future financial performance. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

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Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

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