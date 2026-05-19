Resmed And ŌURA Partner To Expand Access To Sleep Health Education And Care

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing and care delivered in the home, and ŌURA, maker of the world's leading smart ring, today announced they are partnering to expand access to sleep health education and pathways to care, helping more people sleep better and improve their overall health.

Sleep is increasingly recognized as a key pillar of long-term health, yet it remains widely underprioritized.1 Early signs of poor sleep are often dismissed, creating a gap between what people experience and when they seek support or clinical care.

At the same time, the use of wearable technology to track sleep is on the rise, increasing from 16% of adults in 20252 to 53% in 2026.3 Insights from wearable devices, including Oura Ring, can help people better understand their sleep patterns and encourage them to have informed conversations with their healthcare providers to learn more about potential sleep disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). OSA is a chronic condition that disrupts breathing during sleep and often goes undiagnosed. In the U.S., an estimated 80% of people with OSA remain undiagnosed and untreated.4 Resmed and Oura are partnering to help close the awareness gap, turning insight into action.

Oura Members who experience a higher number of nighttime breathing disturbances can easily connect to trusted resources from Resmed, including:



Educational resources and a sleep assessment to understand more about sleep health.

The option to connect with an independent healthcare provider, virtually or in-person, to address their sleep concerns. An informative guide to support discussions with their healthcare provider.



By connecting consumer-generated wellness insights with Resmed's sleep health resources, Resmed and Oura are helping Oura Members take a more informed next step to better understand their sleep health.

"We're at an inflection point in how people engage with their sleep health, driven by rising awareness and more accessible technology," said Dr. Carlos Nunez, chief medical officer at Resmed. "By partnering with ŌURA, we are turning insight into action by guiding people across their sleep health journey and making it easier for them to seek clinical evaluation and care if they have concerns about their sleep.”

“High-quality sleep is one of the strongest foundations for long-term health, yet many people live for years with unrecognized sleep and breathing issues," said Dr. Ricky Bloomfield, chief medical officer at Oura.“By pairing Oura's continuous insights into sleep and nighttime breathing with Resmed's sleep expertise, we're giving people clearer tools and education to spot when something might be off and to more easily access care so they can better understand and act on changes in their sleep health.”

Resmed's connection with Oura is designed to reach individuals who may not recognize their sleep issues or engage with the healthcare system, making it easier for people to learn about their sleep health and connect with clinical resources when they need it. The experience is available to users of Oura Ring Gen3 and Oura Ring 4 who have an active Oura Membership in the U.S.

About Resmed

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at Resmed and follow @Resmed.

About ŌURA

ŌURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission to shift healthcare from sick care to prevention, ŌURA supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women's health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, and organizations. With 1,000 ecosystem partners across wellness and medicine, ŌURA is advancing the future of preventative health.

Founded in Finland in 2013, ŌURA has U.S. headquarters in San Francisco and E.U. headquarters in Oulu. ŌURA was last valued at approximately $11B-making it the world's most valuable standalone wearable company. Learn more at or connect with ŌURA on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.