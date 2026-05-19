Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Pontoon Crossings In Donetsk Region
Near Oleksandrivka in the Kherson region and Bilovody in the Sumy region, Ukrainian defenders struck Russian drone command centers.
In the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, two Russian pontoon bridge crossings were hit.
Russian troop concentrations were also targeted near Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Rodynske in the Donetsk region.Read also: Defense Forces strike Grachonok anti-sabotage boat in Republic of Dagestan
On May 18, Ukrainian forces struck oil refining and oil transportation infrastructure facilities inside Russia.
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