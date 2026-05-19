Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Pontoon Crossings In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Near Oleksandrivka in the Kherson region and Bilovody in the Sumy region, Ukrainian defenders struck Russian drone command centers.

In the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region, two Russian pontoon bridge crossings were hit.

Russian troop concentrations were also targeted near Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Rodynske in the Donetsk region.

Defense Forces strike Grachonok anti-sabotage boat in Republic of Dagestan

On May 18, Ukrainian forces struck oil refining and oil transportation infrastructure facilities inside Russia.