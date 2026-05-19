RAEDEN Promotes Co-Founder And COO Jason Green To President

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- RAEDEN, a data center developer and operator specializing in the adaptive reuse of existing real estate assets for modern data center development, today announced the promotion of Co-Founder Jason Green to President. Green, who served as RAEDEN's Chief Operating Officer since the company's founding, will assume an expanded strategic mandate including company growth, industry thought leadership, and confronting the growing challenge of misinformation surrounding data center development in communities across the country. Simultaneously, RAEDEN announced the appointment of veteran data center infrastructure expert Edward Stewart as the company's new Chief Operating Officer.

Green is one of the most accomplished entrepreneurs and operators in the data center industry. A serial co-founder with decades of hands-on experience, he co-founded Vantage Data Centers - today one of the world's largest and most recognized hyperscale data center providers, with campuses spanning North America, EMEA, and APAC - where he built and led engineering, operations, construction, solutions engineering, and mergers and acquisitions, delivering four net-new Tier 3+ facilities and more than 50MW of customer solutions in just 24 months, including co-developing the now seminal data center campus model. He subsequently co-founded Element Critical, a mission-critical colocation and connectivity platform serving enterprise and high-performance computing clients across sites in Sunnyvale (CA), Vienna (Northern - NoVA - Virginia), and Chicago. At Element Critical, Green served as Chief Technology Officer, creating and delivering the company's differentiated approach to bespoke data center solutions and client-specific infrastructure design specifically targeting optimization of stranded data center capacity.

In founding RAEDEN, Green chose to focus on the adaptive reuse of existing real estate assets for modern data center development to address client requests for rapid deployment of data centers within non-traditional assets. Reusing existing structures reduces carbon emissions and demolition debris in addition to saving tons of resources by reusing existing steel and concrete structures, all while dramatically decreasing speed to delivery for time-compressed clients. Green's breadth and depth of experience - spanning operations, engineering, construction, solutions architecture, and corporate strategy - underpins RAEDEN's foundational and continued approach to multivaried data center requirements.

“Jason has been the operational engine of RAEDEN since day one, and this promotion reflects both the depth of his contributions and the role we need him to play as we scale. His industry credibility is unmatched, and the market needs his voice right now - especially as communities and local governments navigate a flood of misinformation about what data center development actually means for their regions.”

- Kari Schrader, Co-Founder & CEO, RAEDEN

The proliferation of misinformation about data center development has taken root in communities, local government proceedings, and public discourse nationwide. Misconceptions about water usage, power consumption, noise, traffic, tax implications, and community economic impact have increasingly led to delays, opposition, and missed opportunities for municipalities that could benefit significantly from responsible data center investment.

Green, drawing on decades of firsthand development experience, will further Raeden's engagement directly with stakeholders, policymakers, and the public to provide accurate, grounded information and to elevate the conversation around what modern, thoughtfully developed data center infrastructure actually delivers.

“The misinformation problem in this industry is real and consequential. Communities make decisions based on fear and incomplete narratives, and the industry simply never did enough to address the real and perceived impact of data centers head-on. That changes now. RAEDEN's platform expertly develops facilities operating with community consideration, negligible water use, highly-efficient power consumption, extreme noise mitigation, and environmentally sensitive operational practices.”

- Jason Green, President, RAEDEN

Edward Stewart Appointed as Chief Operating Officer

Stepping into the COO role is Edward Stewart, a veteran of the data center infrastructure industry with decades of experience and a rare, highly specialized expertise in adaptive reuse.

As COO, Stewart will assume operational leadership of RAEDEN's day-to-day execution - overseeing delivery, client operations, and infrastructure development - as Green shifts his focus to the strategic and external-facing dimensions of RAEDEN's growth. Stewart's appointment ensures that RAEDEN's operational foundation remains in expert hands while the company continues to scale its national portfolio of adaptive reuse data center projects.

“Edward is exactly who RAEDEN needs in this role at exactly the right time. His executive and hands-on understanding and delivery of adaptive reuse methodologies - the ability to look at a legacy building or underutilized asset and understand how to transform it into a fast-deployable, high-performance data center - is core to what RAEDEN delivers. We could not find more confidence in Edward's ability to lead RAEDEN's operations forward.”

- Jason Green, President, RAEDEN