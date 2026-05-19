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Amir Highlights Pivotal Role Of Creators And Researchers In Elevating Nations

Amir Highlights Pivotal Role Of Creators And Researchers In Elevating Nations


2026-05-19 09:14:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani underscored the pivotal role of prominent creators and researchers in advancing nations and fostering the progress of societies.

In a post on his official account on platform X on Tuesday, HH the Amir said the State of Qatar values outstanding creators and researchers who have instrumental role in elevating nations and advancing societies, congratulating a new cohort of recipients of the State Appreciation and Incentive Awards in recognition of their efforts and contributions.

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The Peninsula

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