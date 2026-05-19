Amir Highlights Pivotal Role Of Creators And Researchers In Elevating Nations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani underscored the pivotal role of prominent creators and researchers in advancing nations and fostering the progress of societies.

In a post on his official account on platform X on Tuesday, HH the Amir said the State of Qatar values outstanding creators and researchers who have instrumental role in elevating nations and advancing societies, congratulating a new cohort of recipients of the State Appreciation and Incentive Awards in recognition of their efforts and contributions.