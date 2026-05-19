Energy Minister Highlights Efficiency As Key To Future Cities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Future cities will be defined not by their size but by energy efficiency, technological advancement and regional connectivity, Parviz Shahbazov said during a special session of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Shahbazov spoke at a session titled“Cities at the Center of Connectivity: Urban Reconstruction and Regional Cooperation,” saying Azerbaijan's hosting of major global platforms after COP29 demonstrates the country's active role not only in energy security but also in sustainable urbanization, green transition and regional connectivity.

He said modern geopolitical and geo-economic realities have made connectivity a strategic priority, noting that energy lines, transport corridors, fiber-optic cables and electricity interconnectors are becoming the“new arteries” of the global system.

In this context, Shahbazov said Azerbaijan is playing a strategic role in shaping regional green energy and electricity interconnection networks.

He linked this development to President Ilham Aliyev's vision of integrating energy security, green development and peacebuilding through regional connectivity, saying Azerbaijan is becoming one of Eurasia's key connectivity and cooperation hubs.

According to the minister, green energy corridors developing in parallel with the Middle Corridor are forming a new energy architecture connecting the Caspian region with Europe and Asia.

Shahbazov said that in the near future, these integrated energy and connectivity networks will further strengthen links between cities, industries and economies.

He noted that Azerbaijan plans to develop 8 GW of green energy capacity, with 2 GW of new installed capacity expected to be integrated into the energy system next year. He said this will contribute not only to increased energy production but also to industrial transformation, annual emission reductions of about 2.4 million tons, and improved energy balance diversification.

The minister also highlighted progress in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions under the“green energy zone” concept, including the development of smart city and smart village models, energy-efficient infrastructure and digital management systems.

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