UN Deputy Secretary-General Highlights Challenges Of Global Decision-Making

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Decision-making in the context of multilateral diplomacy is a complex task, and the UN remains a key forum for addressing global issues, Luis Gallegos, Deputy Secretary-General of the Global South NGO Platform (GSNP) for the Latin America region, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the NGO Forum on“Global Partnership and Decision-Making” as part of WUF13.

“The current geopolitical situation is characterized by uncertainty and a world order based on the use of force or the threat of its use, rather than on international law and mechanisms for negotiation and conflict resolution,” the Deputy Secretary-General said.

He noted that under these conditions, it is particularly important to promote global partnerships capable of addressing key global challenges.

Gallegos emphasized that a global partnership encompasses states, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, international organizations, civil society, local communities, and academia.

According to him, bringing together such a large number of participants requires political will to overcome differences and protect the common good.

He noted that many issues extend beyond the borders of individual states and take on a regional or global character, requiring complex negotiations and agreements.

Moreover, Gallegos stated that the world is characterized by differences in culture, values, religions, and political and educational systems, which complicates the process of reaching consensus.

The official emphasized the need for a clear understanding of the facts and issues, as well as a collaborative approach.

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