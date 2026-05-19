MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NorthPalm Capital Launches as AI-Augmented Investment Company Formerly Scryb Inc., NorthPalm Capital begins trading under new CSE ticker "NP" as a publicly traded AI-augmented investment holding company focused on high-growth technology and digital asset opportunities

May 19, 2026 8:36 AM EDT | Source: NorthPalm Capital Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - NorthPalm Capital Corp. (CSE: NP) ("NorthPalm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of NorthPalm Capital[1], an AI-augmented investment company focused on identifying and supporting high-growth opportunities across technology and digital asset sectors.

The launch reflects NorthPalm's evolution into a leaner, high-conviction investment company with a modern approach to sourcing, evaluating, and actively supporting portfolio companies. The Company has completed a comprehensive repositioning, including significant cost reductions, a streamlined team, and a refreshed board of directors.







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"I am confident in the future of NorthPalm and in the team we have assembled," said James Van Staveren, CEO of NorthPalm Capital. "We have taken the necessary steps to create a stronger, leaner, and more focused company, and I believe we are entering this next chapter with the right strategy, the right structure, and the right opportunities ahead of us. Our focus now is execution, disciplined growth, and building meaningful long-term value."

"NorthPalm was built to be simple, focused, and aligned with shareholders," said Daniel Proska, President of NorthPalm Capital. "Our mandate is to grow assets, allocate capital intelligently, and communicate clearly as we work to compound value over time."







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Clear Investment Mandate

NorthPalm's investment mandate is clear: grow net asset value per share (NAVPS) over time through focused and disciplined capital allocation, active ownership, and high-conviction exposure to targeted sectors. The Company will focus on opportunities with defined catalysts, asymmetric upside potential, and strong long-term value creation prospects. NorthPalm is particularly focused on technology-driven sectors, including Web3, crypto, and digital assets.

AI-Augmented Investing

NorthPalm is adopting modern AI-enabled workflows to support its investment process, including opportunity sourcing, evaluation, diligence, and portfolio monitoring. The Company believes that combining experienced human judgment with agentic AI provides a meaningful advantage, particularly in fast-moving technology and digital asset markets. NorthPalm's management team has been actively expanding its network by attending industry events, investor conferences, and private market gatherings. These activities are designed to build relationships with founders, capital partners, advisors, and companies seeking investment.

Web3 and Digital Assets as a Key Area of Focus

NorthPalm has established Web3, crypto, and digital assets as a key area of strategic focus, reflecting the Company's belief that the sector continues to offer compelling long-term potential for disciplined market participants. Given the sector's volatility and cyclical nature, NorthPalm intends to pursue opportunities selectively, focusing on situations that management believes have clear catalysts, attractive upside potential, and the ability to contribute to long-term shareholder value.

Clear Communication With Shareholders

NorthPalm is committed to clear, direct, and consistent communication. The Company intends to provide straightforward updates on strategy, portfolio performance, and progress toward its vision for long-term value creation.

The Company's new website is available at .

About NorthPalm Capital Corp.

NorthPalm (CSE: NP) is a publicly traded, AI-augmented investment company dedicated to identifying high-growth opportunities in the technology and digital asset sectors. With a lean structure and disciplined approach, NorthPalm focuses on investments with clear catalysts, asymmetric return potential, and long-term value creation.

Contact:

James Van Staveren, CEO

Phone: 647-847-5543

Email: ...

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at

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Source: NorthPalm Capital Corp.