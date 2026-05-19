KPMG And Anthropic Sign Global Alliance And Launch Digital Gateway Powered By Claude

May 19, 2026 8:44 AM EDT | Source: KPMG LLP

Exclusive alliance embeds Claude Cowork in KPMG's global client delivery platform starting with new capabilities for Tax & Legal clients Anthropic names KPMG as a preferred consultant for Private Equity KPMG's 276,000+ global workforce provided access to Claude

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - KPMG and Anthropic today announced KPMG Digital Gateway Powered by Claude, bringing Anthropic's frontier AI directly into KPMG's client delivery platform. The launch is part of a global alliance, with an initial focus on tax clients and private equity (PE) firms. By embedding Claude into Digital Gateway, KPMG's market leading AI-enabled platform, clients can build agentic workflows in real time to help drive better outcomes. KPMG in the U.S. will also embed Claude into its PE-focused product offerings, and the two organizations will co-develop new Claude-powered products for portfolio companies.

"At KPMG, we're innovating and redefining how work gets done," said Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, KPMG International. "This global alliance with Anthropic reflects our shared commitment to responsible AI, prioritizing security, trust, and governance as KPMG firms scale these capabilities to our clients and people around the world."

"KPMG works in industries where accuracy, accountability, and trust aren't optional, and they're applying the same standard to AI. They're rolling Claude out to 276,000 people across the business and using it for client work in tax and private equity. They're also bringing it into cybersecurity, where it helps find and fix vulnerabilities. That's what a firm-wide commitment to AI looks like, and we're proud to be the partner they chose," said Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic.

"Our clients depend on us where accuracy, judgment and knowledge matter most," said Tim Walsh, Chair and CEO of KPMG US. "AI is changing how we deliver – trust and innovation are the core of this new offering and we're proud to partner with Anthropic to deliver incredible value to our clients and our people. It's one of the most important things we'll do."

The alliance brings together Anthropic's frontier AI, KPMG professionals' domain experience, and a shared commitment to security and trust in AI.

Claude Cowork and Managed Agents embedded inside Digital Gateway. Digital Gateway is KPMG's global technology platform, built on Microsoft Azure, that combines KPMG tax insights, proprietary tools, and client data in one environment. It's where KPMG professionals already build the AI tools they use every day to serve clients. With Claude embedded, professionals and clients work with AI inside the platform itself, building new capabilities in real time.

"Building an AI agent to help clients adjust to changing tax regulations used to take weeks and required teams to switch between multiple tools and chat windows," said Rema Serafi, Vice Chair, Tax at KPMG US. "With Cowork and Managed Agents integrated in Digital Gateway, that same capability takes minutes. This is a totally different way of working."

Value creation for Private Equity clients. KPMG in the U.S. will be a preferred consultant for deploying Anthropic AI capabilities to PE clients, helping portfolio companies responsibly use Anthropic AI and agents to drive productivity gains and create new AI-driven products and services. Modernizing work with Claude. KPMG's 276,000 global workforce will have access to Anthropic's Claude suite of AI capabilities, building on the successful adoption of Claude across KPMG's Advisory, AI and Data Labs and enterprise support teams in the U.S. over the last two years. As part of the strategic alliance, KPMG and Anthropic will help shared clients reimagine their business functions and co-develop AI-enabled product offerings that will solve client challenges in ways that were previously not possible. For example, the new portfolio of offerings for PE clients includes KPMG Blaze, which can embed Claude Code to help clients accelerate IT modernization, cut development lifecycles and enable faster delivery of AI-enabled technology systems.

Across the alliance, KPMG and Anthropic will embed cybersecurity, risk, and AI assurance into how AI systems and tools are designed and operated, with teams finding and fixing vulnerabilities and protecting critical systems. All work is guided by the KPMG Trusted AI framework.

"We've worked on the KPMG Digital Gateway platform for years. Adding Anthropic's Claude models inside the platform changes what's possible – not just the speed, but the type of work itself. Our team is genuinely doing different things than they were six months ago, and this alliance takes it further. That's the kind of progression we want from advisors who are serious about leading on AI."

– Neil Dougherty, EVP and CFO, Keysight Technologies, Inc.

"Organizations often talk about keeping a 'human in the loop' when using AI, but KPMG and UT Austin's research helps clarify what that human should be doing. We find that the greatest value comes not just from technical adoption, but from the ways employees exercise judgment, shape workflows, interface with the technology, evaluate its outputs, and make decisions with AI. As these tools become more embedded in consequential work, responsible deployment will require both capable technology and a much clearer understanding of the human role in creating value."

– Ethan Burris, Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, McCombs School of Business at UT Austin

For more information on KPMG and Anthropic, please click here.

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited ("KPMG International") operate and provide professional services. "KPMG" is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

KPMG firms operate in 138 countries and territories with more than 276,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

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