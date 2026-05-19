MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kardome Voice AI Reaches Mass Market with LG OLED TV Deployments Kardome achieves a major consumer electronics footprint with LG TVs powered by Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI for human-like voice localization and isolation.

May 19, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Kardome Technology

Elevating the Home Entertainment Experience

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI technology is now commercially deployed in LG's flagship OLED TV series, completing its pivotal transition from development to mass-market production. This deployment represents a significant leap in voice user interface (voice UI) performance, enabling LG's OLED TVs to locate and focus on individual speech with human-like accuracy, even in high-background noise environments typical of modern living rooms.







Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI enables human-like voice localization and isolation in LG TVs.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



By utilizing Kardome's proprietary Spatial Hearing AI technology, LG can now provide its customers with:

Unmatched Voice Isolation: The "No-Mute" Experience: Kardome's technology locates and isolates individual voices in real-world settings, distinguishing the user's voice from background noise, such as a vacuum cleaner, multiple people speaking at once, or even the TV's own playback. For the customer, this means they no longer have to reach for the remote to mute the TV or shout over other people talking just to change a setting. Human-Like Spatial Awareness: Unlike traditional voice UI, Spatial Hearing AI enables the TV to "hear" like a human by identifying the speaker's location and focusing on their specific voice. This allows for natural, seamless interaction regardless of the number of people in the room or the complexity of the acoustic environment.

Global Reach and Expansion

The Kardome-powered LG OLED TV are now available globally, with a projected target of millions of units for 2026, ensuring that customers worldwide can experience the next generation of voice-enabled interaction.

While the current TV integration focuses on Spatial Hearing AI technology for TVs, both companies continue to explore further expansion into the smart home, audio products, and automotive sectors.

Leadership Perspectives

"Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI has proven itself in real-world consumer environments, and we are proud to bring this capability to our OLED TV customers worldwide. The deployment reaffirms LG's commitment to delivering intuitive, intelligent user experiences through cutting-edge technology partnerships." - Jungho Kwak, Head of MS SW Platform Development Division, LG Electronics

"Reaching commercial deployment with LG at this scale is a defining moment for Kardome and for the voice AI category. Our Spatial Hearing AI technology is now in the hands of millions of consumers globally, and this is just the beginning. We are excited to continue expanding the scope of our collaboration with LG and to bring Spatial Hearing AI to even more product categories." - Dani Cherkassky, CEO, Kardome

About Kardome

Kardome delivers on-device Voice AI that makes voice UI perform reliably in real-world conditions. Powered by Spatial Hearing AI and Cognition AI, it localizes sound sources, identifies who's speaking, and understands what they mean in context, enabling hands-free, frustration-free voice-led experiences from noisy car cabins to shared living spaces and beyond. Kardome is trusted by leading automotive and smart home brands and is deployed in more than 11 million devices to date. Visit Kardome to discover how Kardome is revolutionizing voice technology for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets.

Press Contact

Alex Crabb,

Caster Communications

...

Phone: 401-318-2229







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Kardome Technology