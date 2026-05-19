Carson Group Integrates Meikle Financial Group As Carson Wealth Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The family office's decades of combined experience are complemented by Carson Group's national presence and technology infrastructure

Omaha, Neb, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $58 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the integration of Meikle Financial Group, which will transition to a Carson Wealth office. The team, led by experienced Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors Dail Meikle and Bruce Eisenhauer, serves $111 million in advisory and brokerage assets and is based in Phoenix, Ariz.

“Meikle Financial has been in operation for nearly 60 years, exemplifying everything Carson Group seeks to support-experienced, client-focused advisors who want to amplify their impact,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group.“As the firm enters its next phase, this enhanced partnership strengthens continuity for clients while expanding access to the depth of resources, operational support and collaboration across the Carson network. With Carson, the Meikle team's relationship-driven approach will be further supported by the next generation of leadership and the scale of a national platform.”

Meikle Financial Group was established in 1969 by Bill Meikle, Dail's father, following his retirement from the Air Force. Dail joined the firm in 1983, processing paperwork and providing back-office support. He has led the business since 1997, when Bill retired, evolving the practice to specialize in comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning and investment management for affluent retirees and families, with a focus on simplifying finances.

Meikle Financial partnered with Carson in 2018 as an independent advisor team and has since benefited from access to Carson's extensive resources, including a robust technology system, dedicated research team and customized investment strategies. Now integrated as a Carson Wealth office, the team will further leverage Carson's full operational depth and broader bench of support, enhancing continuity for clients and positioning the firm for long-term growth.

“Having spent the entirety of my career growing this firm, rounding out the journey with a full integration with Carson Group felt like the natural next step,” said Dail Meikle.“This transition allows us to maintain our personal, family-oriented approach while gaining access to a deeper bench of operational and planning support. Carson's collaborative ecosystem makes them the ideal partner to strengthen our operations, expand our capabilities and ensure continuity as we look to the next generation of leadership.”

Through the Carson transition, Bruce Eisenhauer will step into a more forward-facing role leading the family office. He will be joined by Client Experience Advocate Michelle Donner and Operations Manager Jarica Meikle.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $58 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit .

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

CONTACT: Carson Group...