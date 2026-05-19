Prana IV Therapy Highlights Emerging Research On Magnesium's Role In Stress And Neurological Function

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global magnesium supplement market continues to grow (estimated at a 7–8% CAGR) as more consumers become concerned about magnesium deficiency, stress-related health issues, and the nutritional quality of modern diets. Prana IV Therapy, a Scottsdale-based wellness clinic that offers IV magnesium in its IV drips, says growing public awareness and expanding research have contributed to increased demand for magnesium-based therapies.

“The growing interest in magnesium comes down to three main factors,” said Kirk Wilson, RN, BSN, and co-founder of Prana IV Therapy.“There's more research on magnesium's role in stress and neurological health, growing concern over processed diets contributing to magnesium deficiency, and studies suggesting modern farming practices may reduce mineral content in foods.”

According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, magnesium is involved in more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including nerve signaling, energy production, and muscle function. Researchers have long studied magnesium deficiency in relation to fatigue, sleep disruption, muscle tension, and mood-related symptoms.

A published systematic review titled The Effects of Magnesium Supplementation on Subjective Anxiety and Stress-A Systematic Review found evidence suggesting magnesium supplementation may help reduce subjective anxiety. The review also noted that chronic stress may contribute to magnesium depletion, while low magnesium levels may affect stress response and nervous system activity.

Modern diets are also contributing to growing concern around magnesium intake. According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, the refining process used in highly processed foods can remove substantial amounts of naturally occurring magnesium. Factors, including high alcohol and sugar consumption, may also affect magnesium balance.

Researchers have additionally raised concerns about declining mineral content in crops. A paper published in Nutrition and Health reported that between 1940 and 2002, magnesium levels in vegetables declined by an average of 24% as farming practices intensified over time.

'Leafy greens, nuts, and whole grains are traditionally considered strong sources of magnesium,' Wilson added. 'However, many people are questioning whether modern diets are providing enough magnesium today.'

Studies suggest magnesium deficiency may be more common than many people realize. Research cited by the National Institutes of Health indicates that nearly half of Americans consume less than the recommended amount of magnesium, contributing to growing interest in supplementation and magnesium-based wellness therapies.

“As more people become aware of magnesium deficiency and the role magnesium plays in stress and overall wellness, interest in IV magnesium therapies has continued to grow,” Wilson said.“The important thing is ensuring these therapies are administered safely, responsibly, and under proper medical oversight.”

About Prana IV Therapy

Prana IV Therapy is a wellness clinic based in Scottsdale, Arizona. They specialize in IV hydration and mobile IV services. The clinic provides customized treatments administered by registered nurses under medical supervision, focusing on safe, efficient care.

Media Contact

Organization: Mercury News Media

Email: ...

Phone: 303 800 6186

Website:

Contact Name: Jessica Brown