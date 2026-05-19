Fishermen In 100 Boats Reach CM Chandrababu's House To Thank Him

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh fishermen arrived at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's Undavalli residence here after sailing in 100 boats in the Krishna River to express their joy over the release of financial aid by the state government for the second consecutive year.

State minister for human resources development and information technology, Nara Lokesh, who is the son of the Chief Minister, welcomed the fishermen.

Lokesh posted on X that the fishermen came on 100 boats to express their joy over the release of funds under the 'In the service of fishermen' scheme and to convey their thanks to the Chief Minister.

“I inquired about their well-being. The fishermen expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and the people's government. I assured them that the people's government is working day and night for the welfare of fishermen and that I will stand by them through any hardship. The rare gratitude of the sons of the Ganga, their affection, is immeasurable,” said Lokesh.

Chandrababu Naidu was in Nellore district to participate in the distribution of financial assistance among fishermen under the scheme.

The state government is providing financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each for the families during the fishing ban period.

Every year, the fishing is banned from April 15 to June 14. The state government last year launched the scheme to help the fishermen during the period.

Last year, the government deposited Rs 243 crore in the bank accounts of 1,21,433 fishermen. This year, the government has extended an assistance of Rs 262 crore to 1,30,796 fishermen families.

Addressing fishermen, the Chief Minister announced that the government remained committed to their welfare.

Amid reports of alleged trespassing and illegal fishing by mechanised fishing boats of Tamil Nadu in the territorial waters of Andhra Pradesh, he made it clear that Andhra Pradesh will not tolerate anyone from neighbouring states encroaching upon its coastal waters.

“We will not tolerate anyone from neighbouring states encroaching upon our coastal waters. We will safeguard the rights of our fishermen,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the Joint Action Task Force for the Sea Patrolling Centre in Nellore district. The Task Force comprises the Marine Police, Department of Fisheries, Forest Department, and local fishermen.

The Chief Minister directed that satellite imagery also be utilised for patrolling purposes to prevent the intrusion of fishing boats from other states.

Officials demonstrated technology enabling patrols via drones, which can also be used to issue warnings.

Drones are being utilised to issue warnings-in Telugu, Tamil, and other languages-to boats from neighbouring states that enter the maritime waters within Andhra Pradesh's borders.