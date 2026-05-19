Latin America Sports Daily For Tuesday, May 19, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil have their World Cup squad, and the surprise is who didn't make it. Carlo Ancelotti named his 26-man final list at the Museu do Amanhã in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, May 18, 2026, in front of more than 700 journalists. Neymar returns to the Seleção after 2.5 years away, his first call-up since October 2023, after six goals in 16 matches for Santos in 2026. Rodrygo and Estêvão were left out with long-term injuries, and Chelsea's João Pedro was dropped despite scoring 20 club goals this season. Thiago Silva's 113-cap career ends without a fourth World Cup. Brazil open Group C against Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13. In a parallel basketball spectacle, Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points with 24 rebounds in a double-overtime classic, lifting the Spurs to a 122-115 Game 1 win over the Thunder. As always, The Rio Times delivers comprehensive Latin America coverage. Today's Headlines May 18, 2026

EVENT RESULT KEY MOMENT Brazil World Cup squad announced 26 names Neymar in; Rodrygo, Estêvão out (injury) NBA WCF G1: Spurs vs Thunder 122-115 2OT Wemby 41/24/3 blk; Harper 24/11/6/7 stl Apertura final preview May 24 River vs Belgrano at Estadio Mario A. Kempes Libertadores MD5 Wednesday 7 fixtures Boca vs Cruzeiro at La Bombonera 21:30 CONMEBOL DIM-Flamengo ruling Pending DIM at Cusco Wed behind closed doors NBA ECF G1 tonight MSG, 8 ET Cavs at Knicks; Mitchell-Brunson reunion







01

Ancelotti's Choices: Neymar Returns, Rodrygo Cut, Igor Thiago Gets His Ticket

World Cup

The Museu do Amanhã, Rio de Janeiro's futurist science museum on the edge of Guanabara Bay, hosted more than 700 journalists at 16:00 Brasília time on Monday for the most-watched squad announcement of Carlo Ancelotti's year at the Seleção. The Italian had taken the job exactly one year ago and never once called up Neymar. On Monday, with the 34-year-old Santos forward sitting on six goals in 16 matches in 2026, that changed.“É a lista do coração! É a lista do Brasil!”, read the CBF tweet that confirmed the 26-man final squad. (“It is the list of the heart! It is the list of Brazil!”) Outside the Museum, fans had been chanting“Olé, olé, olé, olá, Neymar!” for hours.

The bigger surprise sat in the absences. Rodrygo, the Real Madrid forward who had been“locked” on every pre-list cross-reference for weeks, did not make the final 26. Long-term match-fitness concerns ruled him out. Estêvão, the 19-year-old Chelsea attacking midfielder also considered locked, suffered an injury in the closing weeks that Ancelotti judged too risky. João Pedro, who has scored 20 goals for Chelsea this season including in the FA Cup final, was simply dropped - Ancelotti has chosen Brentford's Igor Thiago and Bournemouth's Rayan as his new strikers, both earning first World Cup call-ups. Out also: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Richarlison (Tottenham), Savinho (Manchester City), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal). Thiago Silva, who has 113 caps and was the captain at three previous World Cups, is not on this squad. The 41-year-old's international career ends without a sixth tournament.

The 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool) and two others (Ederson and Bento expected). FIFA's regulations permit an in-tournament goalkeeper replacement if injured. Defenders include: Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), and Bremer (Juventus, returning from ACL injury); Vanderson (Monaco) and Wendell (Porto) won the bubble race over Luciano Juba. Midfielders include: Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Gerson (Cruzeiro), plus João Gomes (Wolves). Forwards include: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Endrick (Real Madrid), Neymar (Santos), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Rayan (Bournemouth).

What's next

The formal squad presentation is on Wednesday May 27 at the Granja Comary training centre in Teresópolis, Rio de Janeiro. Brazil play their farewell friendly against Panama at the Maracanã on Sunday May 31, the final time the squad will play before the Atlantic crossing. The team then trains in the United States with a second pre-tournament friendly against Egypt on June 6. Brazil's Group C opener is against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday June 13 at 18:00 ET. They follow with Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 19 and Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 24. The Seleção have not lifted the World Cup since 2002.

According to coverage by Globo Esporte's late-night analysis, the integration challenge is significant: Ancelotti's pressing-and-pace system, built over the past year on Vinícius, Raphinha, Endrick and Estêvão, must now find space for Neymar, a player whose game is less about pressing and more about pause and pattern. The Italian's first World Cup as a national-team coach, after winning every major club trophy in Europe, will be defined by whether he can solve that puzzle in three group fixtures before knockout football begins.

Brazil 26-man final World Cup squad announced May 18 at Museu do Amanhã, Rio. Neymar in (first call-up since Oct 2023, 6 goals in 16 matches for Santos). Out: Rodrygo (injury), Estêvão (injury), João Pedro (selection), Thiago Silva (selection, ends 113-cap career), Andrey Santos, Richarlison, Savinho, Gabriel Jesus. First call-ups: Igor Thiago (Brentford), Rayan (Bournemouth). Brazil's Group C opener: Saturday June 13 vs Morocco at MetLife Stadium.







02

Wembanyama 41 and 24, a Logo Three, and a Rookie's Seven Steals: Spurs Steal Game 1

NBA

Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points, grabbed 24 rebounds and blocked three shots in a 122-115 double-overtime win at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Monday night, lifting the San Antonio Spurs to a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals over the defending-champion Thunder. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a Conference Finals debut. According to ESPN, it was the third Game 1 of any playoff round to require multiple overtimes in the past forty years.

How it happened

Pregame - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives his second consecutive Kia MVP trophy at centre court. The Paycom Center crowd is loud. Q4 - The teams trade leads ten times in regulation. SGA, by his own postgame admission, does not perform up to his MVP billing; Wembanyama dominates the paint on both ends. OT1, 0:26.3 - Trailing by three after the Thunder run a 7-0 stretch, Wembanyama (Spurs) receives at the top of the arc and sinks a 27-foot three over Chet Holmgren. Tied. OT1, 0:00.7 - Spurs have a chance to win; the shot is contested; double overtime. OT2 - San Antonio scores first and leads throughout. Dylan Harper, the 19-year-old rookie guard, has 24 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and seven steals - the first rookie since Magic Johnson in the 1980 Finals to record those numbers in a playoff game. Final: 122-115.

Key moment

Wembanyama's 27-foot three with 26.3 seconds left in the first overtime was the moment the game shifted. According to NBA, the Spurs centre had attempted just two threes in the Wolves series; this one was off the dribble, over Holmgren's outstretched contest, and into a Stephen Curry-style follow-through. After the game, asked about the shot, Wembanyama smiled:“I had to take that shot. We had to keep playing.” Coach Mitch Johnson, in his first full WCF as Spurs head coach after taking over from Gregg Popovich, was asked whether he expected the depth of Wembanyama's range.“Victor's range is whatever Victor's range needs to be,” Johnson said, per NBA.

What's next

Game 2 is on Wednesday May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center, again on ESPN and NBC. Game 3 and Game 4 move to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Friday May 22 and Sunday May 24. The Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 between the Knicks and Cavaliers is on Tuesday May 19 at Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, who eliminated the Pistons in Sunday's Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena, faces his former Utah teammate Jalen Brunson in a reunion long anticipated by both fanbases.

Spurs 122-115 Thunder (2OT). Wembanyama 41/24/3 blocks (40+/20+ in CF debut = Wilt Chamberlain only other in history). Harper 24/11/6/7 steals (first rookie since Magic Johnson 1980 in playoff game). Wembanyama's logo three forced 2OT with 26.3s left in OT1. Series 1-0 Spurs. Game 2 Wednesday May 20 at Paycom Center, 8:30 ET.

Brazil 26 World Cup squad Ancelotti Museu do Amanhã Rio Neymar Santos return Rodrygo out Estêvão injury João Pedro dropped Thiago Silva not selected Igor Thiago Rayan first call-ups Group C Morocco MetLife June 13 Wembanyama 41 24 Spurs Thunder Game 1 double overtime Harper rookie seven steals Magic Johnson 1980 Apertura final River Belgrano Libertadores Boca Cruzeiro Bombonera CONMEBOL DIM Cusco closed doors

Football

03

“A Player Has to Be at 100%”: Ancelotti's Criterion, Decoded

Analysis

When Carlo Ancelotti was asked in September 2025 why he had not called up Rodrygo for a previous camp, he gave the answer that has now become the operating principle of Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad selection.“Un jugador que juega en la selección tiene que estar al 100%. Ese es un criterio muy importante. Si un jugador no está al 100%, puedo llamar a otro sin problema.” (“A player who plays for the national team has to be at 100%. That's a very important criterion. If a player isn't at 100%, I can call another one without a problem.”) That criterion, applied in May, eliminated Rodrygo and Estêvão. Both are technically gifted, both are Real Madrid or Chelsea starters, both have World Cup pedigree. Neither was, on May 18, fully fit.

The same criterion did not, however, eliminate Neymar, and that is the harder analytical question. Neymar's recurring injury record across 2024-2025, including the ACL tear suffered in the October 2023 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, would have made him an obvious“not at 100%” candidate. But the Santos forward returned to club football in January, played 16 matches with no medical incident, and scored six goals including the Mother's Day strike at Vila Belmiro. According to ESPN Brasil's pre-announcement reporting, Ancelotti's medical staff conducted a final fitness assessment over the past two weeks and signed off on full availability. Neymar's case rested on actual minutes played, not name recognition.

João Pedro is the more interesting absence. Twenty goals for Chelsea this season, including in the FA Cup final, would normally make him an automatic call-up. But Ancelotti's preferred striker profile is not João Pedro's. The Italian's January 2026 friendlies against France and Croatia, and his March camp against the same opponents, repeatedly featured the same striker pairing: a target-man (Matheus Cunha) and a runner (Rayan or Igor Thiago). João Pedro is neither pure target nor pure runner; he is a finisher who needs service. Ancelotti's system creates service for runners. The omission is a tactical statement, not a performance critique.

Thiago Silva, finally, ends a 113-cap career without the sixth tournament that would have made him the oldest field player in a World Cup since Cameroon's Roger Milla in 1994. According to coverage by Globo Esporte, Ancelotti spoke with Silva by phone on Sunday evening; the conversation was respectful and brief. The centre-back position is now Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, and a recovering Bremer. The fourth centre-back, according to Coluna do Fla, is Éder Militão (Real Madrid), though one publication, beIN SPORTS, has reported Militão himself is among the absences. Confirmation will come at the May 27 presentation in Teresópolis.

Ancelotti's stated criterion:“A player has to be at 100%.” Applied: Rodrygo and Estêvão out (injury). Not applied to Neymar (16 matches, 6 goals at Santos with no medical incident in 2026). Applied tactically to João Pedro (system profile mismatch). Thiago Silva ends 113-cap career; would have been oldest field player at a World Cup since Roger Milla 1994. Full squad reveal at Teresópolis: Wednesday May 27.







04

Boca-Cruzeiro at La Bombonera, Fluminense's Three-Goal Mission, and a Group A in Limbo

Libertadores

Wednesday May 20 is Libertadores matchday five, and the headline fixture is Boca Juniors hosting Cruzeiro at La Bombonera at 21:30. Cruzeiro lead Group D on seven points (head-to-head over Universidad Católica on four), Boca are on six. A Boca win sends the Argentine club to nine points and effectively clinches Round of 16 qualification. A draw or Cruzeiro win gives the Brazilian club a much clearer path. Boca coach Claudio Úbeda is under pressure after April's elimination from the Argentine Apertura by Huracán and Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Barcelona SC in Ecuador on April 30, but the Bombonera atmosphere remains a genuine factor. Santiago Ascacíbar is suspended for Boca; goalkeeper Leandro Brey returns from a fractured rib.

Fluminense have a different kind of must-win at the Maracanã against Bolívar at 19:00, also Wednesday. Luis Zubeldía's side sit fourth in Group C with two points, three behind leaders Sao Paulo. According to coverage by Globo Esporte, Fluminense need a three-goal victory to control their own qualification destiny going into the final matchday. A standard win would still leave qualification dependent on other Group C results. The Tricolor's Saturday Brasileirão win over São Paulo (2-1 at the Maracanã, with Hulk's pre-match unveiling drawing 28,000 spectators) provided momentum, but the squad is now visibly thinner with Sudamericana and Brasileirão fixtures stacked through the next ten days.

In Group A, the Tribunal silence continues. Independiente Medellín visit Cusco on Wednesday at 19:30 in the first fixture affected by CONMEBOL's 60-day fan ban; the match will be played behind closed doors. Flamengo host Estudiantes at the Maracanã the same evening at 21:30 (capacity unaffected; this is the Brazilian club's Sudamericana playoff insurance fixture). The 3-0 walkover on the May 7 cancellation is still pending under Article 24.2 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. If awarded, Flamengo go to 10 points and clinch direct qualification for the Round of 16 regardless of the Estudiantes result.

Other Wednesday Libertadores fixtures: Universidad Central vs Rosario Central in Caracas (Group H); Tolima vs Coquimbo Unido in Ibagué (Group B, decisive for both); Mirassol vs Always Ready at the Estádio Maião (Group G, Mirassol can clinch with a win); Platense vs Santa Fe in Vicente López (Group F); Libertad vs Independiente del Valle in Asunción (Group E). The Apertura final reminder: River vs Belgrano in Córdoba on Sunday May 24 at 15:30, with the 2011 promoción as historical hook.

Libertadores MD5 Wednesday May 20: Boca vs Cruzeiro (La Bombonera, 21:30, Group D decider); Fluminense vs Bolívar (Maracanã, 19:00, Group C must-win 3-goal margin); DIM at Cusco (behind closed doors, Group A); Flamengo vs Estudiantes (Maracanã, 21:30, Group A). CONMEBOL walkover on May 7 cancellation still pending. Apertura final: River vs Belgrano, Sunday May 24, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba, 15:30.







05

Eastern Conference Finals Begin Tonight: Mitchell vs Brunson at MSG

NBA

Knicks-Cavaliers Game 1 tips off Tuesday May 19 at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden, broadcast on ESPN. The Knicks reached the East Finals by sweeping Philadelphia 4-0 in the second round and now have had a full week of rest. The Cavaliers reached the East Finals by beating Detroit 4-3, the series-clinching Game 7 played at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell faces his former Utah Jazz teammate Jalen Brunson, the Knicks point guard who left the Jazz in 2022 free agency and has been one of the league's most efficient playoff scorers in the years since. Mitchell and Brunson played together for three Jazz seasons; their meeting in a Conference Finals has been anticipated since both clubs reached this round.

According to ESPN's preview analysis, the Knicks rest week may matter more than usual. Cleveland have played three seven-game series in a row (counting the first round against Toronto in addition to Detroit) and four in their last five postseasons. Coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation choices, particularly minutes for James Harden and Max Strus, will be central. The Knicks counter with OG Anunoby (returning from a foot strain that limited him in the 76ers series), Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Jalen Brunson-Mikal Bridges-Josh Hart trio. Game 2 is Thursday May 21 at MSG; Games 3 and 4 move to Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Saturday May 23 and Monday May 25.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 1: Tuesday May 19, 8 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden, ESPN. Mitchell-Brunson Jazz reunion. Knicks: full week of rest after sweeping 76ers. Cavs: three consecutive Game 7s (4 in last 5 postseasons). Game 2 Thursday May 21 at MSG; Games 3-4 at Rocket Arena May 23 and 25.







06

Brasileirão Round 17: The Last Round Before the World Cup Pause

Brasileirão

Brasileirão Round 17 begins Wednesday May 20 with the two midweek catch-up fixtures and concludes Sunday May 24 with the de facto title decider. Wednesday's fixtures: Atlético-MG hosts Vasco at the Arena MRV; Internacional hosts Mirassol at the Beira-Rio. Both are catching up on schedule rather than reshaping the title race. The weekend fixtures are where the Brasileirão pauses on a structural note. The headline fixture: Flamengo at Palmeiras at the Allianz Parque on Sunday May 24 at 16:00 BRT. Palmeiras lead the Brasileirão on 35 points; Flamengo are second on 31 with two games still in hand. A Flamengo win takes them past Palmeiras on a points-played comparison and reframes the title race for the post-World Cup return.

Other Sunday fixtures matter for very different reasons. Fluminense host Mirassol at the Maracanã in a top-versus-bottom test (Fluminense third on 30, Mirassol 18th in the Z4); Vitória, fresh from the Thursday Copa do Brasil elimination of Flamengo, host RB Bragantino in Salvador; São Paulo, with Milton Cruz interim manager confirmed Sunday, host Botafogo at the Morumbis. The Cruzeiro vs Atlético-MG derby at the Mineirão on Saturday is the Minas Gerais classic, with Cruzeiro returning to the Mineirão after Tuesday's La Bombonera Libertadores trip.

The Brasileirão pauses for the World Cup after Round 17. The 1,000-mile gap between the May 24 final round and the mid-July restart will, according to CBF reporting, see the league return on the weekend of July 18-19. Round 18 fixtures will be announced after the World Cup final.

Brasileirão Round 17 begins Wednesday May 20, concludes Sunday May 24. Headline fixture: Flamengo at Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, Sunday 16:00 BRT, de facto title decider. Pre-pause standings: Palmeiras 35, Flamengo 31* (2 games in hand), Fluminense 30, São Paulo 24. Brasileirão pauses after Round 17; resumes weekend of July 18-19 after World Cup final.







07

Libertadores Group Standings Before Matchday Five

Standings

GROUP LEADER PTS CONTESTED 2ND KEY MD5 FIXTURE A Flamengo 7* Estudiantes (6) DIM at Cusco (closed) B Tolima/Coquimbo 7 level on H2H Tolima vs Coquimbo C São Paulo 8 Atlético Nacional (5) Fluminense vs Bolívar D Cruzeiro 7 Boca (6), Universidad Católica (7 H2H) Boca vs Cruzeiro E Corinthians 8 Universitario (7) Universitario at Corinthians F Platense 7 Santa Fe (6) Platense vs Santa Fe G Mirassol 9 Always Ready (5) Mirassol vs Always Ready H Univ Central 7 Indep. del Valle (7) Univ Central vs Rosario Central

* Flamengo's total does not include the pending 3-0 walkover from the May 7 cancellation, which would push them to 10 points. Independiente Rivadavia (Group C) clinched Round of 16 qualification on May 6 - the first qualifier of the 2026 edition.

Round-of-16 qualified so far: Independiente Rivadavia (Group C, May 6). Group D the tightest, with Cruzeiro 7, Universidad Católica 7 (head-to-head), Boca 6, Barcelona SC 3 - Wednesday's Boca-Cruzeiro at La Bombonera is decisive. Group A's resolution depends on CONMEBOL's pending walkover decision. Mirassol (Group G, 9 pts) the closest non-qualifier to clinching after Rivadavia.







08

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

Why was Rodrygo left out of Brazil's World Cup squad?

Carlo Ancelotti's stated criterion for Brazil World Cup selection is that“a player has to be at 100%.” Rodrygo (Real Madrid) was not considered fully match-fit on May 18 and was therefore omitted from the 26-man squad announced at the Museu do Amanhã in Rio de Janeiro. Estêvão (Chelsea), who had been considered locked on most pre-announcement cross-references, was also dropped for the same reason. Other major omissions included João Pedro (20 goals for Chelsea this season, dropped for tactical reasons rather than fitness), Thiago Silva (113-cap veteran, end of international career), Andrey Santos, Richarlison, Savinho and Gabriel Jesus. Igor Thiago (Brentford) and Rayan (Bournemouth) received their first World Cup call-ups. Neymar returned to the Seleção for the first time since October 2023.

How big was Wembanyama's performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals?

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) scored 41 points, grabbed 24 rebounds and blocked three shots in a 122-115 double-overtime Game 1 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Monday May 18. He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only NBA players in history to record 40 points and 20 rebounds in a Conference Finals debut. His 27-foot three with 26.3 seconds left in the first overtime tied the game and forced the second overtime. Rookie guard Dylan Harper added 24 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and seven steals, the first rookie to record those numbers in a playoff game since Magic Johnson in the 1980 NBA Finals. The Spurs lead the series 1-0. Game 2 is Wednesday May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center, on ESPN and NBC.

What are Wednesday's key Libertadores fixtures?

Wednesday May 20 is Libertadores matchday five. The headline fixture is Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro at La Bombonera at 21:30 (Group D decider, with Cruzeiro leading on 7 points and Boca on 6). Fluminense host Bolívar at the Maracanã at 19:00 (Group C must-win by three-goal margin). Independiente Medellín visit Cusco at 19:30 in the first fixture affected by CONMEBOL's 60-day fan ban, which will be played behind closed doors. Flamengo host Estudiantes at the Maracanã at 21:30, also Group A. Other matchday five fixtures: Tolima vs Coquimbo Unido (Group B), Mirassol vs Always Ready (Group G), Platense vs Santa Fe (Group F), Universidad Central vs Rosario Central (Group H), Libertad vs Independiente del Valle (Group E). The pending CONMEBOL walkover on the May 7 Medellín-Flamengo cancellation, if awarded, would push Flamengo to 10 points in Group A.

Updated: 2026-05-19T08:30:00Z by Matt Camenzind, Latin America correspondent.

Related coverage: previous Latin America Sports Daily (May 18: River-Belgrano final set) · Brasileirão Round 9 · Brazil Elections 2026 guide.

Latin America sports today, Latin America sports news, LATAM sports daily, Latin America sports May 18 2026, Brazil World Cup 2026 squad announcement 26 players Carlo Ancelotti Museu do Amanhã Museum of Tomorrow Rio de Janeiro 16:00 BRT 700 journalists É a lista do coração É a lista do Brasil CBF Confederação Brasileira de Futebol tweet, Neymar return Santos six goals 16 matches 2026 first call-up October 2023 2.5 years away ACL injury Uruguay qualifier, Rodrygo Real Madrid out long-term injury not match-fit Ancelotti criterion 100 percent, Estêvão Chelsea out injury 19 years old attacking midfielder previously locked, João Pedro Chelsea 20 goals FA Cup final dropped tactical not pure target not pure runner Cunha Rayan Igor Thiago system service, Thiago Silva 113 caps not selected end international career 41 years old captain three previous World Cups Roger Milla 1994 oldest field player World Cup, Andrey Santos Chelsea Richarlison Tottenham Savinho Manchester City Gabriel Jesus Arsenal also out, Igor Thiago Brentford first call-up Rayan Bournemouth first call-up 19 years old wonderkid characterised willingness desire lock and load sight of goal, Alisson Liverpool Ederson Manchester City Bento Al-Nassr goalkeepers FIFA regulations in-tournament goalkeeper replacement injury, Marquinhos PSG Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal Bremer Juventus ACL recovery defenders Vanderson Monaco Wendell Porto bubble Luciano Juba Bahia eliminated, Casemiro Manchester United Lucas Paquetá West Ham Bruno Guimarães Newcastle midfielders Gerson Cruzeiro João Gomes Wolves, Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Raphinha Barcelona Endrick Real Madrid Matheus Cunha Manchester United Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal forwards, Brazil squad presentation Granja Comary Teresópolis Wednesday May 27 farewell friendly Panama Maracanã Sunday May 31 Egypt June 6 United States, Brazil Group C Morocco MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey June 13 18:00 ET Haiti Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia June 19 Scotland Hard Rock Stadium Miami June 24, NBA Western Conference Finals Game 1 San Antonio Spurs 122-115 Oklahoma City Thunder double overtime 2OT instant classic Paycom Center, Victor Wembanyama 41 points 24 rebounds 3 blocks playoff career high Wilt Chamberlain 40+ 20+ Conference Finals debut second player history, Dylan Harper 24 points 11 rebounds 6 assists 7 steals rookie first since Magic Johnson 1980 NBA Finals 19 years old rookie guard team playoff record steals, Wembanyama 27-foot three logo three over Chet Holmgren 26.3 seconds remaining first overtime tied game forced double overtime Stephen Curry follow-through, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kia MVP trophy second consecutive pregame ceremony didn't perform lofty standard own admission, San Antonio Spurs lead 1-0 series Mitch Johnson coach Gregg Popovich Game 2 Wednesday May 20 8:30 ET Paycom Center ESPN NBC Game 3 Game 4 Frost Bank Center May 22 May 24, Knicks Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Tuesday May 19 Madison Square Garden 8 ET ESPN Donovan Mitchell Jalen Brunson Utah Jazz reunion 2022 free agency, OG Anunoby foot strain return Karl-Anthony Towns Mikal Bridges Josh Hart Kenny Atkinson coach, Cavaliers Game 7 Pistons Little Caesars Arena Sunday May 17 4-3 series 17-point halftime lead James Harden Donovan Mitchell Evan Mobley trio first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018, Apertura final River Plate Belgrano de Córdoba Sunday May 24 Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes 15:30 promoción 2011 historical hook Belgrano sent River down Nacional B Coudet Zielinski, Libertadores matchday five Wednesday May 20 fixtures Boca Juniors Cruzeiro La Bombonera Group D decider 21:30 Claudio Úbeda Artur Jorge Cruzeiro 7 Boca 6 Universidad Católica 7 head-to-head Barcelona SC 3 Santiago Ascacíbar suspended Leandro Brey fractured rib return, Fluminense Bolívar Maracanã 19:00 must-win 3-goal margin Group C Luis Zubeldía São Paulo 8 Fluminense 2 standings, Independiente Medellín Cusco Wednesday 19:30 behind closed doors CONMEBOL 60-day fan ban May 13 sanction first affected fixture possible 90 days extension, Flamengo Estudiantes Maracanã 21:30 Group A Brazilian club Sudamericana playoff insurance, CONMEBOL Disciplinary Tribunal walkover pending Article 24.2 Disciplinary Code 3-0 result Flamengo 10 points Group A direct Round of 16 qualification May 7 cancellation Atanasio Girardot, Tolima Coquimbo Unido Ibagué Group B decisive both Mirassol Always Ready Maião Group G can clinch Mirassol 9 points, Platense Santa Fe Vicente López Group F Universidad Central Rosario Central Caracas Group H Libertad Independiente del Valle Asunción Group E, Brasileirão Round 17 begins Wednesday May 20 catch-up Atlético-MG Vasco Arena MRV Internacional Mirassol Beira-Rio Sunday May 24 Flamengo Palmeiras Allianz Parque 16:00 BRT de facto title decider, Cruzeiro Atlético-MG derby Mineirão Saturday Brazilian classic clássico Minas Gerais, Brasileirão pause World Cup resumes weekend July 18-19 Round 18 after World Cup final, Champions League final May 30 Puskás Aréna Budapest Arsenal PSG Willian Pacho Ecuador Luis Díaz Colombia, Hulk Fluminense July 20 transfer window registration block Maracanã unveiling 28000 fans R$1.2 million number 7 shirt

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