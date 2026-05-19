Brazil's Copasa Privatization Cleared Aegea, Sabesp Bid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ticker intelligence SBSP3 · Sabesp B3 São Paulo 29.16 +0.45% 1Y performance +28.94% SBSP3 is trading at 29.16 today; the session move is +0.45%. The peer strip below gives the immediate market context. 1Y Perf. +28.94% 52W High 35.32 52W Low 20.52 Volume 9,264,700 Peer comparison CPFL Energia 44.72 Day +0.45% 1Y +11.80% Neoenergia 33.80 Day +0.00% 1Y +39.73% Live ticker intelligence Brazil Live Market Board Live market data

May 19, 09:05 IBOV 176,976 -0.17% USD/BRL 5.01 +0.45% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 46.44 +2.13%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,976 -0.17% +26.74% 177,284 - - - USD/BRL 5.01 +0.45% -11.41% 4.99 5.01 4.99 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 46.44 +2.13% +45.22% 45.47 46.46 44.47 57,307,700 VALE3 81.83 -2.00% +47.87% 83.50 83.60 81.06 22,643,300 ITUB4 39.62 -0.20% +6.41% 39.70 39.85 39.30 22,961,000 BBDC4 17.66 -0.17% +13.64% 17.69 17.81 17.49 17,556,300 BBAS3 20.42 -1.35% -18.45% 20.70 20.80 20.25 21,487,600 B3SA3 16.72 +0.12% +12.82% 16.70 16.92 16.50 31,315,600 ABEV3 15.81 +0.76% +10.41% 15.69 15.85 15.61 20,787,700 WEGE3 42.34 -1.83% -4.96% 43.13 43.27 42.01 6,986,700 PRIO3 68.82 +0.03% +74.71% 68.80 69.24 67.50 7,627,800 SUZB3 41.97 +0.65% -21.09% 41.70 42.32 41.12 5,676,500 RENT3 42.97 -0.02% +2.07% 42.98 43.38 42.35 6,725,900 AZZA3 19.34 +1.52% -57.02% 19.05 19.70 18.97 1,658,800 CSNA3 6.15 -4.21% -32.27% 6.42 6.44 6.07 15,837,700 GGBR4 23.26 -0.34% +48.25% 23.34 23.60 23.05 8,059,100 ENEV3 24.99 -0.28% +69.77% 25.06 25.20 24.75 10,333,900

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Brazil · Privatization

Key Facts

- The Minas Gerais Court of Accounts unanimously authorized Copasa's share offering. The TCE-MG voted Monday May 18 to allow the Brazilian water utility to launch the share offer that will transfer control to the private sector. The decision was unanimous in the Pleno chamber.

- Copasa shares (CSMG3) jumped 3.5% on the news. The water utility's stock topped the Ibovespa, rising from R$51.50 at the open to R$54.36 intraday and closing at R$53.53. Trading was briefly suspended by B3 before the announcement; the rally resumed immediately after.

- The Copasa prospectus is expected this week. The company can now issue the market communication on the auction start and publish the prospectus with the process rules - clearing the way for share distribution and eventual offer settlement.

- The Minas Gerais government holds 50.03% of Copasa. The privatization model envisions selling 30% of state participation to a reference partner, listing 15% on the market, and retaining 5% in state hands. An alternative model would sell up to the full state stake, transforming Copasa into a true corporation.

- Aegea and Sabesp-Equatorial consortium pre-qualified to bid. Brazilian sanitation giant Aegea and a Sabesp-Equatorial consortium pre-qualified for the share acquisition. Both candidates are major established sanitation operators with deep operational and financial capacity.

- Sale proceeds fund Propag infrastructure investment. Privatization revenue must be allocated to infrastructure works under the State Debt Full Payment Program (Propag) - the framework allowing Minas Gerais to refinance its R$200 billion federal debt over 30 years. The TCE-MG retains fiscalization rights throughout the process.

The Minas Gerais Court of Accounts unanimously cleared Copasa's privatization to move forward Monday. The Brazilian water and sanitation utility, headquartered in Belo Horizonte, can now publish the prospectus and launch the share offer that will transfer control to the private sector. CSMG3 shares jumped 3.5%, topping the Ibovespa. Aegea and a Sabesp-Equatorial consortium are pre-qualified to bid. The sale proceeds are earmarked for Propag infrastructure investments, making this not just a privatization but also a financing mechanism for the Minas Gerais state debt restructuring with the Federal Treasury.

What did the Court of Accounts decide?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Pleno of the Minas Gerais Court of Accounts (TCE-MG) voted unanimously Monday May 18 to authorize the launch of the share offer for Copasa's privatization. The vote came in the 10th Ordinary Pleno Session. The relator, Counselor Agostinho Patrus, framed the decision:“It is not for the Court to decide on the public policy of privatization, but to ensure the process occurs in strict compliance with legislation, with transparency, legal security and protection of public patrimony.” With the approval, Copasa can issue the market communication starting the auction and publish the prospectus with the process rules, opening the path for share distribution and eventual offer settlement. The TCE-MG retains the ability to halt the process if irregularities are identified.

What is the privatization structure?

The Minas Gerais government holds 50.03% of Copasa's capital and submitted the privatization model to other shareholders in January 2026. The most likely scenario sells 30% of the state participation to a reference partner, distributes 15% to the broader market, and retains 5% in state hands. A secondary scenario - informally labeled“plan B” - authorizes the state to sell up to its entire stake, transforming Copasa into a corporation in the full sense. The 30/15/5 model preserves some state participation in the company's governance while transferring operational control. The corporation model would represent a more complete privatization.

Who are the candidate bidders?

Two consortia have completed pre-qualification. Aegea, the Brazilian sanitation giant controlled by the Mexican-Brazilian investor Itaúsa-affiliated group, has the largest existing footprint in Brazilian sanitation services. The Sabesp-Equatorial consortium brings together the São Paulo state water utility (recently privatized itself in July 2024) and the energy distribution giant Equatorial, leveraging both operational expertise and financial scale. Both candidates have demonstrated long-term commitment to the sanitation sector and the financial capacity to absorb the Copasa acquisition. The bid competition will turn on operational integration plans, pricing strategy and the proposed treatment of existing Copasa employees.

How does this fit the broader Brazilian privatization context?

Brazilian sanitation privatization accelerated after the 2020 New Sanitation Framework was passed by Congress. The framework requires universal water and sewage coverage by 2033, which most state utilities cannot finance internally. Copasa joins Sabesp (privatized 2024), Cedae (Rio de Janeiro, privatized 2021) and other regional utilities in the privatization wave. The model differs significantly from the Lula administration's broader policy stance - Copasa is a state-level privatization driven by the Romeu Zema state government, operating independently of federal policy. Lula's administration has taken no public position on state privatization decisions, allowing Minas Gerais to proceed. The proceeds go specifically into Propag debt restructuring, the federal-state debt program that allows Minas Gerais to refinance R$200 billion in debt over 30 years.

What are the labour and social conditions?

The TCE-MG decision attached specific social conditions to the privatization process. Copasa has 30 days to present an action plan prioritizing public schools in the water and sewage expansion phases - a response to the Court's observation that some Minas Gerais public schools still lack treated water or sewage collection in 2026. The state water utility union (Sindágua-MG) filed a formal challenge to the privatization model, alleging the documentation imposed disproportionate financial requirements: a R$7 billion bank guarantee and R$6 billion in infrastructure investment history, creating barriers to competition. Copasa has 72 hours from Monday to respond to those allegations. The Court continues monitoring the entire process for compliance with the rules attached to its authorization.

The prospectus publication this week: the document will specify the share offering structure, pricing parameters and bidder selection mechanism. Aegea versus Sabesp-Equatorial competitive dynamics: the bidding tension will set the final transaction valuation and the operational integration strategy. The Sindágua-MG legal challenge: the union's allegations of disproportionate financial requirements could affect timing if pursued in courts. The TCE-MG retained jurisdiction to halt the process if needed. CSMG3 share performance: the Monday 3.5% jump is a sentiment indicator. Further appreciation through the prospectus phase would signal strong investor demand. Propag debt restructuring progress: Copasa proceeds flow into the Minas Gerais state-debt refinancing. Successful execution increases the political momentum for similar Propag-linked privatizations in other states.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is Copasa?

Copasa is the Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - the state water and sanitation utility serving Minas Gerais state, Brazil. It is one of the largest sanitation companies in Latin America by population served, providing water supply and sewage collection and treatment across approximately 600 Minas Gerais municipalities. The company is listed on B3 under ticker CSMG3. The Minas Gerais state government owns 50.03% of the capital; the remaining 49.97% is publicly traded.

When was the privatization approved?

The Minas Gerais Legislative Assembly approved Copasa's privatization in the second half of 2025 through a constitutional amendment proposal and a specific enabling law (Lei Estadual 25.664/2025). The privatization sits within the Propag framework, which allows the state to refinance approximately R$200 billion in federal debt over 30 years subject to fulfilling counterparts in infrastructure, security and professional education.

How does this compare to Sabesp's 2024 privatization?

The Sabesp privatization in July 2024 was the largest Brazilian sanitation privatization to date, with Equatorial Energia winning the reference partner stake. The Copasa transaction follows a similar template - state stake auction with a reference partner - but with Aegea as a serious competitor against the Equatorial-Sabesp pairing. The Sabesp model has performed broadly well in its first year, with operational improvements and modest tariff adjustments. Copasa is expected to follow a similar trajectory.

What does this mean for water consumers in Minas Gerais?

Tariff adjustments under private management are expected but moderate. The New Sanitation Framework requires universal coverage by 2033, which mandates significant investment. Private operators have demonstrated capacity to deploy this investment faster than state utilities. The TCE-MG conditions specifically protect public school prioritization in water-and-sewage expansion. Long-term, the privatization should expand service coverage; near-term, modest tariff adjustments are expected.

Could other state utilities follow this template?

Likely. State utilities in Paraná (Sanepar), Pernambuco (Compesa), and Goiás (Saneago) are publicly considering privatization paths. The Propag-linked privatization model provides a clear template: state debt restructuring tied to utility asset sales, generating both fiscal relief and operational improvement. The Minas Gerais Copasa template, if successful through 2026-2027, will likely become the reference model for other states facing federal-debt pressure.

Connected Coverage

The Brazilian corporate debt context at R$670 billion is in our corporate debt readout. The SPE Selic -cycle decision context is in our SPE rate readout. Tuesday's regional pre-open analysis is in our rebuild readout. The R$8.5 billion SPE arrecadação from petroleum is in our arrecadação readout.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 09:30 BRT.

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