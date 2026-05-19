Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
12 May 2026
13 May 2026
18 May 2026
| 269,143
830,000
61,836
5,000
| 15.13
14.87
14.93
15.31
| 4,071,862
12,342,930
923,341
76,540
|Total, 12 May – 18 May 2026
|896,836
|14.88
|13,342,811
|Accumulated under the program
|1,165,979
|14.94
|17,414,673
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 83,186,122 own shares, corresponding to 5.73% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
AS 25 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
Alm Brand_Share buyback 12-18 May 2026
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