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Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


2026-05-19 08:17:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 12 May 2026 – 18 May 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 12 May – 18 May 2026:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price		 Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
12 May 2026
13 May 2026
18 May 2026		 269,143
830,000
61,836
5,000		 15.13
14.87
14.93
15.31		 4,071,862
12,342,930
923,341
76,540
Total, 12 May – 18 May 2026 896,836 14.88 13,342,811
Accumulated under the program 1,165,979 14.94 17,414,673

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 83,186,122 own shares, corresponding to 5.73% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • AS 25 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
  • Alm Brand_Share buyback 12-18 May 2026

MENAFN19052026004107003653ID1111137385



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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