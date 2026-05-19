Copper Quest Initiates 32.4 Square Kilometer Induced Polarization Survey Over The Stars Copper-Molybdenite Property
|Drill Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Cu (%)
|Mo (ppm)
|DD18SS004
|23.47
|218.54
|195.07
|0.466
|50
|DD18SS010
|29.37
|426.04
|396.67
|0.200
|82
|DD18SS013
|8.53
|163.98
|155.45
|0.209
|58
|DD18SS014
|29.57
|185.01
|155.44
|0.218
|46
|DD18SS014
|236.83
|370.94
|134.11
|0.193
|48
|DD18SS015
|163.98
|371.25
|207.27
|0.205
|109
|CS-07
|58.51
|170.38
|111.87
|0.255
|54
Outside the Tana Zone, most drilling on the property encountered altered and anomalous mineralized monzonite within an approximately 1.8 x 1.0 km area marked by a broad magnetic low (Fig. 1). While there is potential for an undiscovered porphyry deposit within the monzonite intrusion, Copper Quest's future exploration will concentrate on specific IP targets along the contact zones. Several historical drill holes are believed to have approached this contact, with assays at their bottoms showing increased copper and molybdenite values (Table 2). Their drill logs also indicate an increase in quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite ± bornite veins with pink K-feldspar altered selvages, similar to those found in the Tana Zone.
Table 2: Drill intersections indicating grassroots exploration opportunities *
|Drill Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Cu (%)
|Mo (ppm)
|DD18SS006
|245.98
|303.89
|57.91
|0.086
|42
|DD18SS005
|279.50
|370.95
|91.45
|0.153
|54
|DD18SS007
|593.09
|676.55
|83.46
|0.023
|202
|DD18SS009
|87.17
|108.51
|21.34
|0.134
|25
|DD18SS009
|203.00
|227.38
|24.38
|0.088
|91
* True width of historical drill intersections referenced in this press release are unknown. Historical drill data in this release is derived from previous exploration activities conducted by other parties. While this data may provide insights into the mineralization potential on the property, it should not be relied upon as conclusive evidence of mineral potential or project viability.
Figure 1: Map of Exploration Targets on the Stars Property. Datum NAD83 UTM Zone 9. Historical drilling and exploration vectors on total-magnetic-intensity geophysical map.
Qualified Person
Brian Thurston, P.Geo., the Company's President, CEO and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
About Copper
Copper is an essential industrial metal at the heart of the global energy transition and modern infrastructure. It plays a critical role in electrification, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, data centers, and smart technologies. With global demand rising and new supply challenged by declining grades, complex permitting, and underinvestment, the copper market faces persistent deficits and growing geopolitical scrutiny. Recent U.S. policy announcements, including import tariffs and initiatives to secure domestic and allied supply chains, underscore copper's strategic importance and the need for resilient, localized resource exploration, development, production and processing capacity.
About Copper Quest Exploration Inc.
The Company's land holdings comprise 8 projects that span over 46,000 hectares in great mining jurisdictions of Canada and the USA. Copper Quest is committed to building shareholder value through acquisitions, discovery-driven exploration, and responsible development of its North American portfolio of assets. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol“CQX”. For more information on Copper Quest, please visit the Company's website at .
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the past-producing Alpine Gold Mine located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the City of Nelson British Columbia, spanning 4,611.49 hectares with a 2018 National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects historical inferred resource of 268,000 tonnes, estimated using a cut-off grade of 5.0 g/t Au and an average grade of 16.52 g/t Au, that represents an inferred resource of 142,000 oz of gold* (*McCuaig & Giroux, March 6, 2018, NI43-101 Technical Report for the Alpine Property, BC, Canada. Further drilling is necessary by the Company to upgrade/verify the estimate. The QP has not done sufficient work to make the resource current and the Company is not treating the estimate as current.). Apart from the Alpine Mine itself the property hosts 4 other less explored significant vein systems including the past-producing King Solomon vein workings, the Black Prince and the Cold Blow veins system, and the Gold Crown vein system. *The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to verify the 2018 historic inferred resource results.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Stars Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Property, spanning 9,693 hectares in central British Columbia's Bulkley Porphyry Belt with Tana Zone discovery drill intersection highlights of 0.466% Cu over 195.07m in drill hole DD18SS004 from 0.200% Cu over 396.67m in drill hole DD18SS010 from and 0.205% Cu over 207.27m in drill hole DD18SS015 from This highly prospective, approximately annular magnetic anomaly is interpreted to represent an altered monzonite intrusion and surrounding hornfels.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Kitimat Copper-Gold Property, spanning 2,954 hectares within the Skeena Mining Division of northwestern British Columbia located northwest of the deep-water port community of Kitimat, British Columbia. The property benefits from exceptional infrastructure, being within 10 km of tidewater, 1.5 km of rail, and 6 km of high-voltage hydroelectric transmission lines. Exploration on the Kitimat property dates to the late 1960s, with the most significant historical work conducted by Decade Resources Ltd. (2010), which completed 16 diamond drill holes totaling 4,437.5 meters in the Jeannette Cu-Au Zone, and drill intersection highlights of 0.54% Cu and 1.03 g/t Au over 117.07 m in Hole J-7 from 1.52 m, 0.55% Cu and 1.00 g/t Au over 103.65m in Hole J-1 from 9.15 m, 0.45% Cu and 0.80 g/t Au over 107.01m in Hole J-2 from 6.10 m, and 0.33% Cu and 0.41 g/t Au over 112.20m in Hole J-8 from 11.89 m.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the past-producing, road accessible Auxer Gold Mine, spanning 1,087 hectares located in Bonner County, Idaho, USA. This orogenic gold opportunity is positioned along one of the region's most significant structural corridors located within the prolific Hope Fault system. Historical exploration has demonstrated exceptional gold grades, with the 1936 Platts report documenting up to 21.0 g/t Au in surface samples and underground workings showing consistent mineralization over 4.3-meter widths averaging 9.42 g/t Au at an 18-meter depth.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Nekash Copper-Gold Project, a porphyry exploration opportunity located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA, along the prolific Idaho-Montana porphyry copper belt that hosts world-class systems such as Butte and CUMO. The project is fully road-accessible via maintained U.S. highways and forest service roads and consists of 70 unpatented federal lode claims covering 585 hectares.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the road accessible Stellar Property, spanning 5,389-hectares in British Columbia's Bulkley Porphyry Belt contiguous to the Stars Property.
Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern British Columbia spanning over 20,658 hectares with 10 priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization potential.
Copper Quest has an earn-in option of up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the road accessible Rip Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Project, spanning 4,700-hectares located in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt in central British Columbia.
On behalf of the Board of Copper Quest Exploration Inc.
Brian Thurston, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 778-949-1829
For further information contact:
Investor Relations
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Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“ forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, future operations and activities of Copper Quest, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“potential”,“possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results“will”,“may”,“could”, or“should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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