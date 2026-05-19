XRP POWER Launches Global App With AI-Powered Smart System, Ushering In A New Era Of More Stable Returns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the continuous development of artificial intelligence technology and the new energy industry, the digital finance sector is undergoing significant changes. Compared to past participation methods that relied on frequent trading and complex operations, more and more users are focusing on a more stable, intelligent, and efficient digital service experience. The integration of AI automation systems with the green new energy ecosystem is gradually becoming a new direction for industry development.

London, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the continuous development of artificial intelligence technology and the new energy industry, the digital finance sector is undergoing significant changes. Compared to past participation methods that relied on frequent trading and complex operations, more and more users are focusing on a more stable, intelligent, and efficient digital service experience. The integration of AI automation systems with the green new energy ecosystem is gradually becoming a new direction for industry development.









In this context, XRP POWER officially launched its new AI-powered smart ecosystem, combining AI data analysis technology, an automated management system, a global mobile app service, and new energy computing power support to bring a more convenient, secure, and stable digital service experience to users worldwide.

Compared to traditional, complex operating methods, the XRP POWER AI smart system further improves overall operational efficiency and risk control capabilities through real-time data analysis and automated management mechanisms, making digital services simpler, more efficient, and safer. Users can easily manage their accounts and experience the system through the smart app without needing to monitor the market for extended periods or perform complex operations.

At the same time, the platform continues to advance its new energy ecosystem development, integrating green energy resources such as solar, wind, and hydropower to further optimize overall operational efficiency and stability, making digital services more environmentally friendly, sustainable, and highly efficient.

The XRP POWER AI Intelligent System boasts several core advantages:

and convenient operation with a more efficient user experience.

2 automated system enables intelligent analysis and management.

on-chain data with real-time traceability.

risk control monitoring for enhanced security and stability.

APP support for anytime, anywhere management.

6.24/7 AI intelligent operation improving overall efficiency and stability.

Currently, the platform fully supports services and management experiences for multiple mainstream digital currencies such as BTC and XRP, and combined with the AI ​​intelligent system and global APP service, it creates a more stable and efficient digital ecosystem experience for users.

Register now for XRP POWER and quickly create an account with just your email address to easily access the AI ​​intelligent system and global app services. New users can also receive trial rewards from the platform after registration, further exploring the intelligent digital service ecosystem.

Sample AI Smart Contracts:

AI Smart Contract (20-day cycle)

Investment Amount: $10,000

Daily Yield: $153

Total Yield: $3,060

Principal Refund upon Contract Expiration: $10,000

AI Smart Contract (27-day cycle)

Investment Amount: $50,000

Daily Yield: $860

Total Yield: $23,220

Principal Refund upon Contract Expiration: $50,000

Users can also view more AI smart contract solutions on the platform and choose different cycles and types of smart service experiences according to their individual needs.

As AI technology, the new energy ecosystem, and the digital service system continue to upgrade, XRP POWER will continue to optimize the overall platform's operational efficiency, security, and user experience, creating a more stable, intelligent, and sustainable digital service ecosystem for global users.

Risk Warning:

The AI-powered digital asset industry is subject to market volatility and technological risks. Users should fully understand the characteristics of the AI-powered digital asset market and participate rationally based on their own risk tolerance before engaging in related services.

XRP POWER is committed to continuously optimizing user experience through its AI-powered intelligent risk control system, security management mechanisms, and transparent operating model. Users are advised to plan their fund allocation reasonably, enhance their risk awareness, and participate in compliance with relevant local laws and regulations.

Official website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Elizabeth Smith Email:... Job Title: Marketing Manager