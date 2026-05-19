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Silver Circle Pets Launches“Buddies On The Go!” Folding Vehicle Pet Ramp To Support Safer And Easier Travel For Dogs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) For pet owners across the UK, travelling with dogs just became safer and far more convenient. Silver Circle Pets has officially introduced the“Buddies on the go! Folding Vehicle Pet Ramp”, a practical mobility solution designed to help dogs access vehicles comfortably while reducing pressure on their joints and muscles.
Available now through the company's online store, the folding pet ramp has been thoughtfully created with senior dogs, overweight pets, and dogs with mobility challenges in mind. Designed to support pets weighing up to 50kg, the ramp provides a gentle incline to help reduce strain during car journeys and everyday travel.
The product combines practicality with comfort through a lightweight yet sturdy build, making it suitable for pet owners who regularly travel with their dogs. The ramp features a non-slip walking surface to help pets maintain confidence while climbing, raised side rails for added safety, and a folding mechanism that allows easy storage inside a vehicle or at home. A secure locking latch and carry handle further improve portability, offering convenience for owners on the move.
As pet ownership continues to rise across Britain, many owners are seeking solutions that prioritise mobility, comfort, and wellbeing for their pets. Older dogs, larger breeds, and pets experiencing reduced mobility often struggle to jump into vehicles, which may place additional strain on joints and muscles. Pet ramps have increasingly become a practical travel companion for owners aiming to make journeys more comfortable while helping reduce unnecessary impact on pets' bodies.
Unlike bulkier travel equipment, the Buddies on the go! Folding Vehicle Pet Ramp has been designed to balance durability with convenience. Its foldable construction makes transport straightforward, while its compact storage profile allows it to fit easily into most vehicles without taking up unnecessary space. This makes it especially useful for pet owners who enjoy countryside adventures, family road trips, vet appointments, or daily outings with their dogs.
Silver Circle Pets continues to expand its collection of thoughtfully selected pet products that support both lifestyle and wellbeing. Known for offering practical pet accessories with comfort and quality in mind, the company provides a growing range of travel products, beds, feeding essentials, and mobility-focused accessories for dogs and cats.
The launch of the ramp highlights Silver Circle Pets' commitment to helping owners create safer and more enjoyable experiences for their pets. By combining functionality, portability, and pet-friendly design, the company aims to support everyday moments that strengthen the bond between owners and their animal companions.
The Buddies on the go! Folding Vehicle Pet Ramp is currently available through the official Silver Circle Pets website, with promotional pricing available for a limited period.
Media Contact:
Silver Circle Pets
27 Old Gloucester Street, London, WC1N 3AX
Email: [email protected]
Official Website:
Follow Silver Circle Pets Online:
@silvercirclepets
@silvercirclepets
Available now through the company's online store, the folding pet ramp has been thoughtfully created with senior dogs, overweight pets, and dogs with mobility challenges in mind. Designed to support pets weighing up to 50kg, the ramp provides a gentle incline to help reduce strain during car journeys and everyday travel.
The product combines practicality with comfort through a lightweight yet sturdy build, making it suitable for pet owners who regularly travel with their dogs. The ramp features a non-slip walking surface to help pets maintain confidence while climbing, raised side rails for added safety, and a folding mechanism that allows easy storage inside a vehicle or at home. A secure locking latch and carry handle further improve portability, offering convenience for owners on the move.
As pet ownership continues to rise across Britain, many owners are seeking solutions that prioritise mobility, comfort, and wellbeing for their pets. Older dogs, larger breeds, and pets experiencing reduced mobility often struggle to jump into vehicles, which may place additional strain on joints and muscles. Pet ramps have increasingly become a practical travel companion for owners aiming to make journeys more comfortable while helping reduce unnecessary impact on pets' bodies.
Unlike bulkier travel equipment, the Buddies on the go! Folding Vehicle Pet Ramp has been designed to balance durability with convenience. Its foldable construction makes transport straightforward, while its compact storage profile allows it to fit easily into most vehicles without taking up unnecessary space. This makes it especially useful for pet owners who enjoy countryside adventures, family road trips, vet appointments, or daily outings with their dogs.
Silver Circle Pets continues to expand its collection of thoughtfully selected pet products that support both lifestyle and wellbeing. Known for offering practical pet accessories with comfort and quality in mind, the company provides a growing range of travel products, beds, feeding essentials, and mobility-focused accessories for dogs and cats.
The launch of the ramp highlights Silver Circle Pets' commitment to helping owners create safer and more enjoyable experiences for their pets. By combining functionality, portability, and pet-friendly design, the company aims to support everyday moments that strengthen the bond between owners and their animal companions.
The Buddies on the go! Folding Vehicle Pet Ramp is currently available through the official Silver Circle Pets website, with promotional pricing available for a limited period.
Media Contact:
Silver Circle Pets
27 Old Gloucester Street, London, WC1N 3AX
Email: [email protected]
Official Website:
Follow Silver Circle Pets Online:
@silvercirclepets
@silvercirclepets
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